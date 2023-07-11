Apple Tree Partners Recruits Noted Biotech Entrepreneur and Computer-Aided Drug Design Pioneer Matthew P. Jacobson, Ph.D., as New Venture Partner

News provided by

ATP

11 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Jacobson, an eminent research scientist working across disciplines including computational biophysics, physical chemistry, quantum mechanics, rational drug design, and protein structure prediction, has founded several successful companies including Global Blood Therapeutics, Relay Therapeutics, and Nine Square Therapeutics

Jacobson joins a team of venture partners at ATP creating and building new biotech companies based on transformative scientific advances

NEW YORK and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Tree Partners (ATP), a leader in life sciences venture capital, announced today that Matthew P. Jacobson, Ph.D., serial biotech entrepreneur and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at University of California San Francisco (UCSF), has joined ATP as a venture partner. In this role, he will identify opportunities for new life sciences investments and company creation and provide strategic expertise to ATP's portfolio companies. He will be based in ATP's South San Francisco office.

Dr. Jacobson's research interests are in the areas of computational biophysics and computer-aided drug design; he is the author of more than 200 publications and several patents. He presently devotes most of his time to biotech entrepreneurship and has co-founded six successful biotech companies in the past dozen years. His first, Global Blood Therapeutics, received accelerated FDA approval for Oxybryta (voxelotor) in sickle cell disease in 2019 and was acquired by Pfizer in 2022 for $5.4 billion. Other companies he has co-founded include Relay Therapeutics, which currently has four targeted oncology candidates in clinical development; Circle Pharma, a designer of precision macrocycle therapeutics; and ATP portfolio company Nine Square Therapeutics, focused on discovering small molecules to boost autophagy/mitophagy to treat ALS, Parkinson's, and other life-threatening neurodegenerative diseases.

"We have enjoyed a productive working relationship with Matt for several years, and we are delighted to formally welcome him to ATP as a venture partner and scientific advisor," said Seth Harrison, M.D., Apple Tree Partners' founder and Managing Partner. "Matt joins us at a time when we are expanding our academic collaborations in California, and his network and knowledge across that ecosystem will further ATP's work to found new life sciences companies in the region. Beyond California, Matt brings unique expertise that applies across our current portfolio that we believe will provide our companies with substantial competitive advantages."

"Over the past decade I have become deeply passionate about biotech entrepreneurship, driven by the goal of developing therapies to ameliorate grievous disease," Dr. Jacobson said. "I am excited to join ATP, because they bring together the key ingredients to enable success in this challenging and urgent endeavor: great science, great people, and great execution."

Dr. Jacobson was an undergraduate at Stanford, earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry at MIT, and then completed post-doctoral research at Oxford University and at Columbia University. He became a faculty member in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at USCF in 2002, received tenure in 2007, and subsequently served as Director of the Graduate Group in Biophysics and then chair of his department. At UCSF, he received the NSF CAREER Award, the most prestigious award given by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through research and education, as well as an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship and several UCSF School of Pharmacy teaching awards. He served on the editorial boards of eight journals, including Biochemistry, PLoS Computational Biology, and Structure. Software written by Dr. Jacobson and his collaborators is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, and he served as a scientific advisor to Schrödinger, Inc., for two decades.

About Apple Tree Partners

Founded in 1999, Apple Tree Partners (ATP) is a leader in life sciences venture capital, with $2.65 billion in committed capital and offices in New York, London, San Francisco, and Cambridge, MA. ATP creates companies starting at various stages, from pre-IP ideas to asset spinouts, investing in them from seed stage through IPO and beyond. The core of ATP's strategy is providing flexible capital and access to a world-class team of venture partners and EIRs, to build sustainable, research-driven enterprises that deliver therapeutics to improve human lives. For more information, visit www.appletreepartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sally Jacob / [email protected]com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666287/ATP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ATP

Also from this source

Apple Tree Partners Recruits Noted Biotech Entrepreneur and Computer-Aided Drug Design Pioneer Matthew P. Jacobson, Ph.D., as New Venture Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.