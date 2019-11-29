Apple TV & Apple TV 4K Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: The Best Apple TV Streaming Media Player Deals Rated by The Consumer Post
The Consumer Post compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple TV deals of 2019 and identify savings on the latest Apple TV 4K media players, Apple TV Remotes & more Apple products
Nov 29, 2019, 07:10 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Apple TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Apple TV Remote, Apple TV and Apple TV 4K streaming media players.
Best Apple TV deals:
- Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes - save on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV 4th generation at Walmart
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD
- Save on Apple TV 4K at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on the newest Apple TV 4K with 32GB & 64GB storage
- Save on Apple TV & Apple TV 4K - at B&H Photo Video
Best Apple deals:
- Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones (11 Pro Max, 11, XS, XR, 8) at Sprint.com - live deals and line service plans available now on the latest iPhones
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Model) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.
The latest Apple TV can do more than what any other television on the market can. Thanks to its recent software update, the Apple TV 4K now supports Xbox and PlayStation controllers for better gaming experience. In addition, Apple Arcade and multiuser support has been added as well. While the 4K YouTube feature is still missing, built-in privacy protections have been improved along with a new home screen.
What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Large discounts on a wide variety of products across every category during the Thanksgiving weekend drive millions of shoppers into retail stores, causing heavy traffic in every city. The general disorder resulting from this shopping craze became the basis for the term Black Friday, though nowadays it mostly refers to the annual shopping period in late November.
