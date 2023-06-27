Apple TV Announces Season 4 of David Meltzer's Hit Show "Office Hours"

News provided by

David Meltzer Enterprises

27 Jun, 2023, 15:00 ET

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer returns to Apple TV with the much-anticipated fourth season of his hit show, Office Hours. Set to premiere on Friday, June 30th, the new season will be accessible to viewers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The fourth season of Office Hours features a new cast of thought leaders, billionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers to share their insights on dealing with success, failure, and everything in between. The list of guests  include Alex & Leila Hormozi, Co-Founders of Acquisition.com, Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, Eric Thomas, acclaimed author, speaker, educator, & pastor, Marc D'Amelio, CEO of D'Amelio Brands LLC, Dr. Joe Dispenza, New York Times best-selling author, researcher, lecturer, and corporate consultant, legendary comedian Dane Cook, Erika Ayers, CEO of Barstool Sports, Sanya Richards-Ross, 4-Time Olympic Gold Medalist & Founder/Co-Owner of Mommi Nation, Adam Schefter, NFL Insider at ESPN, John Hennessy, chairman of Google parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), and many more!

Alongside David are a fantastic array of co-hosts, including Claude Silver, Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia, Ryan Pineda, CEO of Pineda Company, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, entrepreneur, reality TV personality, podcast host, and certified wellness/nutrition coach, Dan Martell, Founder of SaaS Academy, WSJ best-selling author, entrepreneur & angel investor, Gina Bianchini, Founder & CEO of Mighty Networks, Clinton Sparks, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum DJ, Producer and songwriter, Chris Gardner Author of "Pursuit of Happyness", entrepreneur, speaker and philanthropist, and many more. 

This season will also feature new Executive Spotlights with trailblazing entrepreneurs including Ellie Diop, Business and Strategy Coach at Ellie Talks Money and Ellievated Academy, Krishna Bhargava, Co-founder & CEO of ARENA, Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures, Joe Tolzmann, Founder & CEO RocketPlan, John Cerasani, Owner of Glencrest Global Venture Capital, author, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and host of the 2000 Percent Raise podcast, and Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike's Love and Sandwiches, among others.

Viewers can look forward to insights and strategies from these industry trailblazers, all aimed at guiding entrepreneurs and changemakers towards their potential more efficiently and effectively. This season also introduces the "Unstoppable Entrepreneur Award", presented in collaboration with The Unstoppable Foundation, honoring guests making outstanding positive impacts. Wim Hof, Creator of the Wim Hof Method, and motivational speaker Les Brown are some of the notable honorees this season.

David Meltzer, executive producer of the show, expressed his excitement about the new season, stating, "Our partnership with Apple TV continues with Season Four of Office Hours, aimed at empowering others to achieve greater success in their businesses. This season offers more actionable advice for entrepreneurs and business leaders than ever before, thanks to our incredible guests."

The premiere episode of Office Hours Season 4 will air on June 30th. Don't miss this opportunity to glean knowledge from some of the most successful entrepreneurs of our era.

About the Host:
David Meltzer is a legendary sports executive and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix. His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.

Twitter  | Instagram  | YouTube  | Website | Facebook  | LinkedIn  | TikTok 

Media Contact:
Jake Fleshner
310-880-9259
[email protected] 

SOURCE David Meltzer Enterprises

Also from this source

David Meltzer's Late-Night Entrepreneurial Show, "Office Hours" Returns for Season 3 on Apple TV

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.