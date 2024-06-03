Apple Vacations is Giving Away 55 Trips in Celebration of Its 55th Anniversary

The legacy travel brand that specializes in putting vacation planning on easy mode is helping travelers create new memories with 55 free trips, plus some sweet discounts for your 2024 vacations

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Apple Vacations' 55th anniversary, the legacy travel brand known for putting vacation planning on easy mode, is sending 55 lucky winners on a three-night sun and sand getaway to a RIU Hotels & Resorts property of their choice. Entries can be submitted online HERE from June 1-30, 2024. In addition to the giveaway, Apple Vacations is offering $55 off per person for vacation packages to top destinations such as Cancun, Punta Cana and Montego Bay.

Since 1969, Apple Vacations has been making waves in the tourism industry with all-inclusive packages and the creation of Amstar DMC tours, earning its spot as a top-rated global vacation company. In fact, Apple Vacations became the first U.S. company to sell vacation packages to Cancun in the 1970's helping propel it to be one of the most popular vacation spots in Mexico. While Cancun remains the most popular destination for the company, Apple Vacations reports Punta Cana and Montego Bay as other trending destinations for summer travel in 2024.

Apple Vacations' long-term success stems from its philosophy that the best souvenirs aren't the items you pack in your suitcase, but the unforgettable stories you bring back home. Whether reminiscing about incredible experiences or eagerly planning a return trip, people often start their stories with phrases like "It was my best birthday yet" or "We can't wait to go back."

Sun seekers looking for the ultimate getaway can also take advantage of Apple Vacations' anniversary deal, giving vacationers $55 off per person for every booking made between May 31 and July 11 for a trip between June 1 and December 14, 2024. Discounts will automatically be applied to all vacation packages of three nights or more booked to Cancun, Punta Cana or Montego Bay.

About Apple Vacations

Online travel agency, Apple Vacations , connects travelers with worldwide vacations and experiences, including resorts, flights, excursions, and transfers. Part of the leading North American tour operator, ALG Vacations, Apple Vacations offers both all-inclusive and curated experiences spanning an extensive list of over 70 destinations worldwide. Apple Vacations is the nation's largest provider of Nonstop Exclusive Vacation Flights with a robust product line including popular vacation destinations throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, the Hawaiian Islands, Central America and South America, as well as ski resorts throughout North and South America. To learn more about Apple Vacations visit the website at applevacations.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook ( @applevacations ) and Instagram ( @AppleVacations ).

