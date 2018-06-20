Apple vs. Starbucks: Swell Investing Invites The World To Vote In Impact Standoff

"The future of socially responsible investing is radical transparency. We think investors should know what companies they own and why," said Dave Fanger, CEO of Swell Investing. "At Swell, transparency is one of our core values. Through our platform and content, we share how each company is making an impact and why we're including them."

Starting today, the Swell community can vote here on whether they think Apple or Starbucks is doing a better job responding to global challenges. Voters can see Swell's arguments for and against each as a company driving positive impact. Once the voting process closes, Swell will include the winning company as the final security in the Impact 400.

In the process of building the Impact 400 portfolio, Swell's impact team evaluated thousands of companies, making sure the portfolio is optimized to capture long-term financial returns stemming from solutions addressing the greatest challenges we face as a society. Both Apple and Starbucks meet Swell's selective rules-based criteria, which include:

Derives revenue aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Scores highly on one or more third-party Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating methodologies

Shows strong diversity and inclusion practices, with at least one woman or minority on their board or executive team

"It's important for investors to understand the selection process that goes into socially responsible investment options. Swell is dedicated to providing opportunities for investors to put their dollars behind companies that are contributing to a positive world," Fanger said. "But there's nuance to the process. Transparency in investing should extend to the selection process that goes into building those investments."

In addition to providing a transparent approach to investing, Swell's portfolios are also customizable. Investors in Swell are able to deselect up to three companies from their overall "mix," or the combination of portfolios they are invested in.

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Swell aims to offer the most accessible way for investors to take advantage of the $12 trillion investment opportunity represented by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Through the Impact 400 and Swell's thematic portfolios, investors can put their dollars behind companies that consistently derive revenue from innovating to solve challenges aligned with the 17 global goals. The SDGs cover social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change and gender equality, among many others.

To teach investors about the global goals, Swell is also introducing today a new tool for investors to discover how their dollars are supporting the companies solving each of the global goals. Investors and visitors to Swell's new "Our Approach" page can now navigate through an interface with each of the global goals and explore companies solving those goals.

Swell's Impact 400 will soon be available for a minimum of $50 and an all-inclusive fee of 75 bps. Since launching in May of 2017, Swell Investing has grown to over 14k investors and has AUM of over $20M. Since inception, September 30, 2016 through March 31, 2018, Swell's combined portfolios' total return net of fees for this period was 26.95%. The S&P 500's total return during that time period was 25.51%

About Swell

Swell Investing is on a mission to ensure every dollar you invest has a positive impact on the world. Swell was built on the belief that today's biggest challenges will result in tomorrow's leading industries. Swell's team identifies high-impact, high-growth companies that are solving global environmental and social challenges, making the information and investment opportunity widely available. Swell is an SEC-registered investment adviser incubated by Pacific Life, a company that has 150 years of experience in financial services.

About Pacific Life

Celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2018, Pacific Life provides a wide range of insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com. Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2017 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2017 FORTUNE 500® list.

Swell Investing LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services provided to clients of Swell Investing LLC by Folio Investments, Inc., an SEC-registered broker-dealer, and member FINRA/SIPC.

Investments: Not FDIC Insured * No Bank Guarantee * May Lose Value. Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Please consider your objectives and Swell's fees before investing. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investment outcomes and estimates are hypothetical in nature. Not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities in jurisdictions where Swell is not registered. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Please visit our website for additional information: www.swellinvesting.com.

