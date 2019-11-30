Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Best Series 5, 4 & 3 Smartwatch Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe
Save on Apple Watch deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Nike & Hermes edition smartwatch deals
Nov 30, 2019, 13:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Watch 5, 4 & 3 Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Apple Watch 44mm, 42mm, 40mm & 38mm model deals by clicking the links below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save up to $180 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 at Walmart
- Save up to $20 on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 at Walmart
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon
More Apple deals:
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - click the link for the latest live deals available at Sprint on a wide range of Apple gadgets
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals.
Apple continues to break barriers and has incorporated new features along with its staple fitness tracking, health-oriented capabilities and seamless integration with the newest Apple Watch Series 5. It features the first ever Always-On Retina display on an Apple Watch plus a new built-in compass with ground elevation for easier navigation. Equipped with the latest WatchOS 6, it also includes several new Apple apps like Voice Memos and new weather complications. Available in 40mm or 44mm sizes which is slightly larger than the 38mm and 42mm size of the Series 3, Series is 5 can be purchased in a GPS+Cellular, GPS or Nike+ model.
How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.
As one of the largest online retailers it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.
