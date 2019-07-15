Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, MacBook & AirPods Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Apple Savings Identified by Deal Stripe
Find the latest Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad & iPhone Prime Day deals for 2019, including Prime Day savings on the AirPods 2, iPhone Xs, Xr, 8 & the latest iPads
BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of Prime Day sales experts at Deal Stripe have reviewed the top MacBook Pro, iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 4 & 3, iPhone & AirPods deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Their top-rated deals for shoppers are shown below.
Best MacBook Prime Day Deals:
- Save $150 on the Apple MacBook 512GB SSD (2017)
- Save 53% off on the Apple MacBook Pro 750GB HDD (Renewed)
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model)
- Save up to 64% off on Apple MacBook Laptop & iMac Desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro & iMac computers
Best AirPods Prime Day Deals:
- Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model)
- Save $14 on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - these popular wireless earphones are on sale now at Amazon
Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:
- Save $75 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - the latest Apple smartwatch with cellular connectivity is on sale
- Save $75 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - this popular top-rated smartwatch is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $110 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch
- Save 40% off on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone
- Save up to $150 on Apple Watches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & cellular models
Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:
- Save $73 on the Apple iPhone XS Max - the latest flagship Apple smartphone is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $170 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed)
- Save $181 on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed)
- Save 75% off on the Apple iPhone 6S Rose Gold (Renewed)
- Save up to $495 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best iPad Prime Day Deals:
- Save $250 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest Model, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $250 on the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - this 1TB tablet features the latest Liquid Retina display
- Save 30% off on the Apple iPad (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - Apple's top-rated and best-selling 9.7-inch tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $430 on the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (Wi-Fi + Cellular) - this top-rated tablet from Apple has 512GB of storage and an A10X Fusion chip
- Save $242 on the Apple iPad Air 9.7-Inch Tablet (Renewed) - offered by Amazon Renewed, this 16GB Wi-Fi tablet is on sale now
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPad tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the latest iPad & iPad Pro models as well as iPad Air deals
Amazon have been running Prime Day for five years now, with each year's sale growing in size and scale. Prime Day 2018 was Amazon's biggest shopping event in their 25 year history at the time, with over 100 million products purchased by shoppers. Prime Day 2018 witnessed record sales for Amazon devices for kids, including the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet.
When is the Prime Day sale? Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts at 3 am ET (midnight PT) on Monday, July 16 and runs for 48 hours.
Money saving experts at Deal Stripe review the top Apple deals on Prime Day and share the best deals for online shoppers. Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
