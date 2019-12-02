Apple Watch Series 3 Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Amazon, Walmart, Sprint & AT&T Apple Watch Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
Check out the top Apple Watch Series 3 deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring 38mm, 42mm, GPS-only and GPS+Cellular Apple Watch 3 sales
Dec 02, 2019, 05:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Apple Watch Series 3 Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Walmart, Amazon, AT&T and Sprint.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 3 at Walmart - including deals on Series 3 GPS and GPS + Cellular smartwatches
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated 38mm, 40mm, 42mm & 44mm Apple Watches and Apple Watch Bands
- Save on Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 - at B&H Photo Video
More Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon
- Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - buy one Apple Watch and get up to $500 off the second at AT&T
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of Apple's most successful smartwatches. It has easily the best-looking displays on a wearable, as its OLED display is capable of bright and vivid colors at high resolution. It comes in 38mm and 42mm case sizes, with aluminum and stainless steel variants. Users can further customize their Apple Watch Series 3 with different bands that come in numerous styles, colors and materials.
Apple introduced cellular connectivity with the Series 3, allowing wearers to connect to the Internet at 4G LTE speeds. Equipped with GPS, advanced heart rate monitor, accelerometer, altimeter and more sensors, users can opt to leave their iPhones at home while still enjoying full connectivity during outdoor workouts. Shoppers can find impressive deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 during Cyber Monday.
