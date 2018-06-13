Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular arrives at C Spire

Customers can order the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) online at www.cspire.com and via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store. For a limited time, the watch is on sale for 50 percent off with the purchase of an eligible iPhone on the device payment plan.

To help Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, C Spire is offering a free, three-month special introductory cellular trial on its 4G LTE network. After that, the plan will cost $10 a month on iPhone 6 and later Apple smartphone models.



"With our unbeatable service, unmatched plans and fast, powerful wireless 4G LTE network, customers can enjoy the #1 network, the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) and stay connected," said Suzy Hays, senior vice president of Consumer Markets for C Spire.

Apple Watch Series 3 adds built-in cellular to the world's number one watch. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is an amazing health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance to 50 meters and a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.



To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iOS 11 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.cspire.com and click on the wireless link. For more details on iPhone and Apple Watch, please visit www.apple.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-watch-series-3-with-built-in-cellular-arrives-at-c-spire-300665610.html

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

