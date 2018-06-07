Apple World Wide Developers Conference Spotlights the Importance of Coding

One such relevant mobile app curriculum, MobileMakersEdu , was developed for schools by not-for-profit, Uncharted Learning. As an Apple Professional Learning Provider, the MobileMakersEdu program trains educators with skills in Swift, the language used for iOS development. Furthermore, MobileMakersEdu allows high school students to experience an authentic workplace environment while developing 10 working iOS apps that grow in complexity throughout the year. Not surprisingly, many of these apps have found broad market appeal outside of the classroom.

Zach Stryczek participated in the MobileMakersEdu program and four of his apps, Overtap, Makin' Bacon, Shack Stack and Memory Swipe can be purchased on Apple iTunes.

"I didn't do any programming before the MobileMakersEdu class," Stryczek said. "I have to admit that at first it was difficult, but programming is like problem solving. You have an end goal and you have to figure out how to build the app to reach that goal."

Gaming is not the only focus of app development in the curriculum. Rachel Sacdalan created an iOS app, Two Pianos, using over two thousand lines of code, many variables and algorithms along with customized graphics. The app allows the user to learn how to read piano notes in more than one clef and play songs.

Apple is focusing important resources on app development for present day and future application because the potential is so great. Through coding curriculums, such as MobileMakersEdu, high schools have an opportunity to provide students with the skills to do the same.

MobileMakersEdu received the Outstanding Business Partner Award from the Northwest Educational Council for School Success and the program is currently in 40 schools across the United States.

