Applebee’s® $1 Long Island Iced Tea – the DOLLAR L.I.T. – Returns to Kick Off Summer

"The DOLLAR L.I.T. is a fan favorite in our lineup of Neighborhood Drinks, and we're pumped for the summertime return of this great offer," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "For only one buck, our guests can get five deliciously mixed spirits in one glass. Now that's a great way to celebrate the season."

Applebee's DOLLAR L.I.T. is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee's locations. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on the DOLLAR L.I.T. and other limited time offers from Applebee's, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2018, there were 1,923 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

