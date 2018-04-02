Applebee's® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April

"Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we're excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring."

Throughout April, the DOLLARITA – Applebee's one dollar margarita – is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee's locations. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on the DOLLARITA and other limited time offers from Applebee's, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of Dec. 31, 2017, there are nearly 1,970 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

