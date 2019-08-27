Applegate Battles Lunchtime Boredom With Its "Lunching Awesome" Campaign

This back-to-school season, Applegate is battling lunch-making boredom with its "Lunching Awesome " campaign, sharing crave-able sandwich recipes and offering a simple sandwich guide that identifies the key components of a great sandwich.

Despite an endless amount of sandwich possibilities, many people make the same sandwich over and over again. And then, there are those who still haven't found their ultimate sandwich. According to a recent survey conducted by Applegate:

70 percent of parents are looking for new and easy sandwich recipes

10 percent of parents say there's no such thing as a great sandwich

15% of parents blame their lack of lunch inspiration on not having enough time to make their children's lunches

"I work at a meat company and still have a hard time making lunch interesting for my two children," said Nicole Glenn, Applegate vice president of marketing. "Sandwiches can be easy to make, but there are also lots of things that can go wrong. If the bread is soggy, the ingredients too bland, there's too much mayo…not enough mayo, there's a chance that sandwich is coming back home uneaten – or worse – going in the trash. For parents finding themselves in a sandwich dilemma, I think Applegate has some pretty good solutions."

Creating the Ultimate Sandwich in Three Simple Steps:

Step 1: Start with the meat, the heart of any great sandwich, then build around it. Applegate offers deli meat favorites, including natural and organic turkey, ham, chicken and roast beef varieties. All made with no artificial ingredients, no chemical nitrates or nitrites, and meat sourced from Applegate Humanely Raised animals, which are never administered antibiotics.

Step 2: Use bread that stands up to, but doesn't overwhelm, sandwich fillings.

Step 3: Pile on ingredients from three must-have categories: Crunchy, Creamy, Tangy.

Crunchy ingredients provide the ever-important texture, the most overlooked building block of a great sandwich. Think: bacon, crunchy vegetables, potato chips, fried onions

ingredients provide the ever-important texture, the most overlooked building block of a great sandwich. Think: bacon, crunchy vegetables, potato chips, fried onions Creamy ingredients offer balance to umami-rich meats. They also, counterintuitively, create a barrier between bread and other fillings and keeps sandwiches from getting soggy. Think: mayo (plain or flavored), avocado, hummus, butter

ingredients offer balance to umami-rich meats. They also, counterintuitively, create a barrier between bread and other fillings and keeps sandwiches from getting soggy. Think: mayo (plain or flavored), avocado, hummus, butter Tangy ingredients add brightness and punch to balance out the bread and rich meats and/or cheese. Think: Pickled vegetables, chutneys, mustard, vinegary slaws

For ultimate sandwich recipes and a downloadable coupon offer for APPLEGATE® deli meat or cheese, visit www.applegate.com.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

This survey was part of an online omnibus that was conducted between August 7th – 9th 2019 by Applegate and Finn Partners. It reached a sample size of n=2,496, including n=639 parents with children under the age of 18. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (18+).

ABOUT APPLEGATE

Founded in 1987, Applegate produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, cheese and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect and are allowed to grow at their natural rate, all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®. Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, added hormones or any growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on www.facebook.com/applegate or twitter.com/Applegate.

SOURCE Applegate

Related Links

http://www.applegate.com

