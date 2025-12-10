Applegate Farms, LLC Celebrates the Season with "12 Days of Goodness" Giveaway

Applegate's largest-ever brand collaboration delivers good food and goodwill this holiday season

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLEGATE®, the nation's leading natural and organic meat brand, today announced an exciting holiday giveaway: 12 Days of Goodness. From December 10 through December 21, consumers can enter for a chance to win an ultimate holiday prize bundle packed with seasonal and pantry essentials. This festive campaign brings together APPLEGATE® and 11 like-minded brands to celebrate delicious food that consumers can feel good about and a shared commitment to giving back.

The "12 Days of Goodness" grand prize includes delicious solutions for every occasion – from brunch to charcuterie to dinner sides. Each brand has contributed premium products, made with high-quality ingredients designed to help families elevate their holiday meals. But the goodness doesn't stop there – Applegate and its partners will match the prize pack for a product donation to the winner's local Feeding America® partner food bank, helping deliver joy to families experiencing food insecurity during the holiday season.

"The holidays are full of small moments that matter – a shared breakfast, a favorite recipe, a table full of people you love," said Joe O'Connor, President of Applegate. "With '12 Days of Goodness,' we wanted to give back to the consumers who make what we do possible, while extending that same goodness to families who need it most. And to top it off, working with partners who care deeply about quality, transparency, and thoughtfully crafted food makes this initiative especially meaningful."

This campaign marks the first time Applegate has united with so many mission-driven brands for a single initiative, amplifying their collective reach and impact. Participating brands in "12 Days of Goodness" include:

APPLEGATE® Brand – Convenient, delicious and thoughtfully crafted products made with recognizable ingredients and meat sourced from animals raised with no antibiotics ever 1 .

. JUSTIN'S® Brand – Delicious, real-food products made with high-quality, mindfully-sourced ingredients that contribute to the world in a positive and meaningful way

COLUMBUS® Brand – Premium packaged meats and charcuterie, crafted from traditional recipes and the finest cuts of meat, to provide elevated sensory experiences

Horizon Organic – Great-tasting, innovative and nourishing organic dairy products that growing families can rely on

Jovial Foods – Premium organic pantry staples made with simple ingredients for the whole family

Primal Kitchen – Condiments and sauces made with real, high-quality ingredients you can trust crafted to change the way the world eats

Reese® Specialty Foods – Specialty brand that unites generations of culinary enthusiasts while inspiring culinary creativity, and produces great tasting artichokes, hearts of palm, capers, horseradish and more

Kettle & Fire – Nutrient-rich bone broths, flavorful cooking broths, and beef tallow crafted from the highest-quality ingredients to support everyday wellness

Watkins – A gourmet brand of high-quality spices, seasonings, and baking extracts made from the highest-quality ingredients, so your dishes are bursting with flavor in every bite

Crofter's Organic – Jams and spreads made with real organic fruit as the #1 ingredient, simple ingredients, bold flavor, and 33% less sugar—Real Fruit First, Always!

Bob's Red Mill – Proudly employee owned, bringing people together since 1978 with simple, high-quality flours, mixes and oats that make homemade food easier to share

Alexandre Family Farm – The first certified regenerative farm in the US, where the Alexandres have prioritized farming in harmony with nature for 5 generations

Throughout the 12 days, Applegate will share recipe inspiration featuring products from each of the participating brands on Instagram (@applegate). Applegate will also encourage consumers to enter the giveaway and learn more about supporting food banks during the holidays.

To enter for a chance to win the "12 Days of Goodness" prize pack, visit http://www.applegate.com/12daysofgoodness.

For a full list of giveaway terms and conditions, please visit: https://applegate.jebbit.com/rqaj0hzh?L=Full+Page&JC=Terms+and+Conditions

1Meat sourced from animals that are raised without antibiotics ever

About Applegate Farms, LLC

Founded in 1987, Applegate Farms, LLC produces high-quality natural and organic hot dogs, bacon, sausages, deli meats, and frozen products. Our products are made without GMO ingredients, and we source from farms where animals are treated with care and respect, pursuant to our Applegate Humanely Raised* guidelines all part of our mission – Changing The Meat We Eat®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate natural means our food is:

From animals that are Applegate Humanely Raised* without antibiotics, added hormones or growth promotants, and allowed to grow at their natural rate

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of synthetic nitrates or nitrites

Free of artificial ingredients

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about our products, visit www.applegate.com or talk with us on https://www.instagram.com/applegate, send a text to (908) 725-5800.

*Applegate Humanely Raised is a system that raises animals with space to engage in natural behaviors to promote natural growth.

