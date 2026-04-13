Apple's Entry into Foldable Smartphones Could Capture Approximately 20% Market Share; Stress Management Emerges as the Key to Reducing Creases, Says TrendForce

TAIPEI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendForce's latest research on the display industry reveals that the foldable smartphone market is expected to see Apple enter as early as the second half of 2026, drawing significant attention to related technological advancements.

Notably, efforts to reduce display creases are shifting from traditional mechanical solutions—relying on hinges and support structures—to a materials-driven approach centered on managing structural stress. Crease mitigation has become a key benchmark for evaluating a brand display's integration capabilities.

TrendForce estimates that Apple, leveraging its strong brand positioning and consumer anticipation, could capture nearly 20% market share in 2026, compressing the share of competitors such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei to around 30% each.

Industry developments highlight growing expectations for crease reduction and material innovation. At CES 2026, Samsung showcased a crease-free display panel, while OPPO recently introduced the Find N6, marketed with a "virtually crease-free" design.

Creases originate from the misalignment of the neutral layer within the panel stack, which causes localized tensile stress, leading to micro-cracks or permanent deformation under stress concentration. The core solution lies in precise control of stress distribution and neutral layer positioning within the multilayer structure.

In next-generation foldable devices, ultra-thin glass (UTG) is no longer just a surface protection layer. As indicated in Apple's patents, a variable thickness design combined with chemical strengthening allows the folding area to be locally thinned at the bending axis to improve bendability, while non-folding regions retain greater thickness for impact resistance.

However, the key breakthrough for foldable displays in 2026 lies in the evolving role of optically clear adhesive (OCA). No longer limited to a bonding function, OCA now exhibits pronounced viscoelastic properties through optimized modulus design and material composition.

Since elastic modulus determines a material's resistance to deformation under stress, an optimized OCA enables dynamic modulation of the panel's mechanical response. It remains soft during gradual bending to reduce fatigue stress, while under sudden external force, its modulus temporarily increases to provide localized structural support.

OCA uses these mechanisms to help stabilize the neutral layer and significantly reduce stress concentration during folding. Its micro-flow characteristics also allow it to fill microscopic irregularities formed over long-term use, reducing light scattering and further minimizing the visible crease.

TrendForce notes that while material innovation now leads crease reduction, mechanical structures remain critical. For example, the OPPO Find N6 incorporates precision machining and 3D printing technologies to enhance hinge flatness, while polymer materials fill structural gaps to prevent localized suspension and stress concentration, ensuring stable deformation during repeated folding.

Meanwhile, for the metal support plate behind the display, Samsung Display has adopted laser drilling technology to reduce hole spacing in bending areas, achieving a balance between structural rigidity and flexibility, and enabling a near crease-free visual experience.

Essentially, the key to crease improvement has shifted from hinge design to the synergistic optimization of material modulus, thickness distribution, and stress release. This transition, driven by material science, marks the final milestone toward achieving a truly "crease-free" foldable display.

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TrendForce is a global leader in technology industry analysis and consulting services. With deep expertise spanning foundry, DRAM, HBM, NAND Flash, AI servers, robotics, near-eye displays, display panels, LEDs, MLCC, and green energy, it also offers in-depth research into key market drivers such as AI, automotive technologies, 5G/6G communications, LEO satellites, and the IoT.

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SOURCE TrendForce