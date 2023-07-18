Apple's Impact in the Manufacturing Industry

NewForge

18 Jul, 2023, 14:28 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewForge - Apple's recent introduction of Vision Pro signals virtual reality (VR) is here to stay. Their new VR headset uses digital content and spatial computing to revolutionize navigation. While they're targeting consumers with their tech, it's exciting to imagine how this technology will impact the manufacturing industry.

VR and AR (augmented reality) are technologies that use digital content to create immersive experiences. Both technologies allow users to simulate environments, objects, or experiences that aren't real, but appear as if they are.

VR refers to a computer-generated simulation of an environment that often creates a completely immersive experience, very similar to Apple's Vision Pro. On the other hand, AR refers to technology that doesn't replace the real world but it enhances it by adding virtual elements that can be viewed through various devices like smartphones, tablets, or smartglasses.

For manufacturers, this kind of technology can revolutionize not only their processes but how their machines are operated and maintained, saving them hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, AR smartglasses can connect a technician on the floor with an expert in a different state or country, in real-time. Through smartglasses the expert can see what the technician sees, allowing them to quickly diagnose and resolve the issue.

International companies like Bühler have been piloting AR programs for the last year and have seen a 35% increase in efficiency and a 55% reduction in travel expenses. 

A couple of startups are pioneering this technology for manufacturers. NewForge's Knowledge Place platform allows technicians to increase efficiencies in their manufacturing process by connecting with experts from around the world to troubleshoot and fix machinery. MagicLeap has developed smartglasses to support scalable AR solutions with multiple simultaneous users, for a variety of industries.

It's clear VR and AR have the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing industry. With the release of Apple Vision Pro, we are likely to see many more advancements in this technology in the coming months.

SOURCE NewForge

