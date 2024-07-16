APPLETON ESTATE JAMAICA RUM UNVEILS HEARTS COLLECTION 1998, THE NEWEST VINTAGE FROM THE ANNUAL LIMITED-EDITION RUM SERIES

This extraordinarily rare single marque pot-still rum, aged 25 tropical years, is the eighth edition in the highly coveted collection and will start rolling out in select US markets at the end of August

ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Appleton Estate, a global leader in premium aged rums, is proud to announce the launch of Hearts Collection 1998, the latest release from the prestigious annual series. The new vintage, aged 25 tropical years on the Appleton Estate, located in lush Nassau Valley, is the eighth edition in the sought-after collection of extremely rare 100% pot still Jamaican rums. Hand-selected by legendary Master Blender Dr. Joy Spence in partnership with rum connoisseur Luca Gargano, this release showcases the exceptional depth and harmony of flavors in an advanced aged rum. Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 will start rolling out in select US premium spirits retail outlets at the end of August.

Appleton Estate, a global leader in premium aged rums, announced the launch of Hearts Collection 1998, the latest release from the prestigious annual series.

The Hearts Collection is an ode to Appleton Estate's centuries of excellence in rum-making. As the oldest continuously operated rum distillery in Jamaica, Appleton Estate is the custodian to one of the most extensive and luxurious collections of aging rum barrels in the world. To find the treasures in each Hearts Collection release, Dr. Joy Spence hand selects from the thousands of barrels of pot still rums aging in Appleton Estate's warehouses and collaborates with Luca Gargano to identify the best of the best. The 1998 vintage from this year's Hearts Collection consists of a single proprietary marque distilled in a copper pot still, aged 25 years and bottled in 2023.

Master Blender Joy Spence says, "The 1998 release is very special, not only for its incredible depth and age, but also because it pays homage to one of the most cherished releases of my career." She adds, "Hearts Collection 1998 closely replicates one of the rare marques used in the Appleton Estate Joy Anniversary Blend. Its striking vanilla notes and silky finish make this an ideal rum for sipping and savoring."

Hearts Collection 1998 offers elegant notes of warm vanilla alongside herbs and fruit with delicate molasses, ginger and smoked coffee, butterscotch and subtle oak. The 1998 expression comes from just 19 barrels, and with limited bottles being released in the US and in select markets across the globe, it is one of Appleton Estate's highly coveted and collectable releases.

The debut Hearts Collection vintages, named to pay tribute to the heart of Jamaica, were released in 2020 and were the first pot still rums from a single barrel that Appleton Estate ever released. These limited-edition expressions and subsequent releases sold out in a matter of minutes in several locations and continue to be prized by rum collectors around the world. To date, there have been eight releases from the Hearts Collection: 1994, 1995, 1999, 1984, 2003, 1993, 2002 and 1998.

At the end of August, Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 will start rolling out in select, premium US spirits retail outlets, with an MSRP of approximately $650 USD. To receive exclusive updates and information about Appleton Estate and the Hearts Collection, including pre-sale information, fans can visit the brand's website and sign up for the community newsletter. Appleton Estate encourages fans to land on the extraordinary and enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT APPLETON ESTATE

Nestled in the heart of Jamaica, in the beautiful, lush Nassau Valley lies the Appleton Estate. For 275 years, we have been crafting authentic, premium rums using time honored traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation. Our critically acclaimed rums are created by the environment, ingredients, and practices that are unique to our Estate. Our terroir, with its ideal climate, fertile soil and topography, the natural spring that supplies our water for fermentation, through to distillation, aging and blending all combine to produce rums that are delicious and alive, vivid and deep with complex flavors and aromas.

The Appleton Estate rum collection includes the Signature rum, 8 Year Old Reserve rum, 12 Year Old Rare Casks rum, 15 Year Old Black River Casks rum and 21 Year Old Nassau Valley Casks rum. Limited edition offerings showcasing the Estate's renowned aged rum inventory include: 30 Year Old Jamaica rum and 50 Year Old Jamaican Independence Reserve. Additionally, in 2017 Appleton Estate introduced Joy Anniversary Blend, a limited-edition 25 Year Old rum, to celebrate Joy Spence's 20th Anniversary as the first female Master Blender in the spirits industry.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Courvoisier® Cognac, Espolón® Tequila, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, , Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

SOURCE Appleton Estate