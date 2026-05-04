Appleton Partners Selects Mili as its AI Platform for Advisor Workflows

Appleton's wealth management team uses Mili to prepare for client reviews by pulling prior meeting context and CRM data into a single briefing, capture real-time notes across virtual, phone, and in-person conversations, update Salesforce with client data after each meeting, and draft follow-up correspondence in each advisor's voice.

Punit Shetty, CTO, SVP and Managing Director of Operations at Appleton Partners, said, "Before Mili, our advisors would finish a client meeting and spend the next thirty to forty minutes writing up notes, entering data into Salesforce, and drafting a recap email. Now that workflow is compressed into a few minutes of review. The time we are getting back is going directly into client conversations and planning work."

Douglas C. Chamberlain, CFA, President and CEO of Appleton Partners, said, "We manage portfolios with the same discipline we apply to selecting technology. We need tools that integrate into how we already work, protect client data, and deliver measurable returns on the time our team invests in them. Mili met that bar."

Appleton and Mili are working together on extending the platform into client onboarding, document analysis, and prospect research workflows.

Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili, said, "The firms we work with are not buying AI because it is new. They are buying it because their advisors are spending half their day on tasks that do not require human judgment. Appleton saw that clearly. They wanted a platform that could sit across their tech stack and turn every client interaction into structured data and completed follow-through. That is what Mili does."

About Appleton Partners

Appleton Partners, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, MA. The firm is 100% employee-owned and manages $12.5 billion in client assets across customized separate account portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.appletonpartners.com

About Mili

Mili is an AI platform for wealth management firms. Its specialized agents automate advisor workflows across meetings, client onboarding, prospecting, data management, document intelligence, scheduling, and compliance. The platform integrates across major CRMs, financial planning tools, portfolio management systems, and custodians. Mili is SOC 2 certified and privacy-first, with no recordings or bots. Mili works with RIAs and broker-dealers managing over $250 billion in client assets. Learn more at www.getmili.ai

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SOURCE Mili