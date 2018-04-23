AppleToolBox Increases Google Rankings By Giving Visitors Something Different

"I had a financial research background and thought the Ezoic concept around testing and automated visitor segmentation seemed like the right idea," said AppleToolBox owner, Sudz Kar, when describing his initial decision to take a more data-driven approach to improving the way his website provided good experiences to its visitors.

"We try to build personal experiences into everything we do. It is important for us to have our finger on the pulse of what is going on with our visitors and the topics we cover," Kar continued. Prior to using Ezoic, Kar admitted that AppleToolBox hadn't given much consideration to how they could objectively provide visitors with better experiences.

AppleToolBox now looks at metrics like engagement time, engaged pageviews per visit, and navigation bounces as ways of understanding how visitors are interacting with their content. These are all metrics that Ezoic uses to adapt AppleToolBox to its visitors using automated learning, and metrics that they now review on their own using Ezoic's new Big Data Analytics application, which automatically records these unique insights.

"Prior to using Ezoic, we saw a lot of articles on SEO that would give us heartburn. Now, we've learned to be more patient. Ezoic's tools and expertise have helped guide us," recounted AppleToolBox co-owner, Amanda Whittenburger.

The new case study also highlights how Ezoic — which is not outwardly marketed as an SEO tool or technology — has had a positive effect on the search rankings of many digital publishers that leverage their Google award-winning technology.

"It is really common for our users to see their organic traffic increase. Our technology is designed to automatically find ways to improve actual visitor engagement on a per visitor basis. Search engines like Google are measuring this sort of thing too, and as we are able to help make improvements, publishers usually see both their search engine rankings and ad earnings improve," said Head of Marketing for Ezoic, Tyler Bishop.

Ezoic is a machine learning platform that is free for digital publishers to sign-up and use. It allows website owners to learn how different variables — like ads — might be affecting engagement during visitor sessions. Ezoic then adjusts elements of the site that might be negatively impacting visitor experiences on a per session basis. The recent Ezoic case study — which features 4 different websites — is available by link on Ezoic's company website.

