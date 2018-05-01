Applewood Plumbing Named One of Colorado's Top Workplaces

DENVER, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric (www.ApplewoodFixIt.com) has been named one of Colorado's Top Workplaces for 2018 by the Denver Post.

More than 1,000 organizations participated in the survey and 150 companies, including Applewood, have been recognized as one of Colorado's Top Workplaces. Applewood was ranked 23rd in the small company category, making this the sixth time they made the list of Top Workplaces.

Applewood put its 100th truck into service in 2017. Josh & John Ward, owners of Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric, have grown the company from 4 employees and two vans to more than 120 employees and 100 service trucks.

"The strength of our company is in our employees," said John Ward, Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric's president. "This award reflects all of the hard work and dedication they bring to a job we work diligently at every day. They're the ones who truly make Applewood Plumbing the best place to work."

Employees participated in a workplace survey evaluating the company's environment in seven areas including alignment, effectiveness, connection, management, employee engagement, leadership and the basics.

Applewood Plumbing was listed in a special edition of The Denver Post and online. They were first named one of Colorado's Top Workplaces in 2012 and have earned the title five additional times.

Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric has served the Denver/Boulder Metro area more than 44 years and is proud to have again been named to the Denver Post's Lists of Top Workplaces. As a family-owned and operated business, Applewood Plumbing is committed to helping people solve home repair issues and ensure our customers are always safe in their homes.

Contact: Jane Dvorak

303-238-3011

194231@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applewood-plumbing-named-one-of-colorados-top-workplaces-300639372.html

SOURCE Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric

Related Links

https://www.applewoodfixit.com

