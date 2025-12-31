Appliance EMT Expands Professional Appliance Repair Services to Hartford, Connecticut

Family-Owned Appliance Repair Company Enters Its 12th U.S. Market, Bringing Fast, Reliable Service to the Greater Hartford Area

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appliance EMT, a family-owned and operated appliance repair company known for fast response times, expert diagnostics, and transparent pricing, today announced the expansion of its professional appliance repair services in Hartford, Connecticut.

As part of the expansion, Appliance EMT is deploying local, Hartford-based appliance repair technicians who are familiar with the area and equipped to provide fast response times throughout Hartford and nearby communities.

This expansion marks the 12th U.S. market Appliance EMT has entered, continuing the company's steady national growth. The Hartford launch follows Appliance EMT's most recent market expansion on December 8, 2025, when the company began serving homeowners in the Portland, OR appliance repair market.

Responding to Growing Demand for Reliable Appliance Repair

Appliance EMT's expansion into Hartford is driven by increasing demand from homeowners seeking dependable alternatives to long wait times, unclear pricing, and inconsistent service quality. By entering the Hartford market, Appliance EMT brings its proven service model that is built on experience, technical expertise, and trust, to local residents.

"Every new market we enter is about solving the same problem homeowners face everywhere, appliances breaking down and no clear, reliable help available," said Valentin Pashnyak, owner of Appliance EMT. "Hartford represents our 12th market, and that growth comes directly from customers trusting our local technicians to show up, explain the problem honestly, and fix it the right way. We're excited to bring that same level of care and accountability to Connecticut homeowners."

Appliance Repair Services Now Available in Hartford

Residents throughout the Greater Hartford area can now schedule professional appliance repair in Hartford for a wide range of major household appliances, including:

Refrigerators and freezers

Ovens, ranges, and cooktops

Dishwashers

Washing machines and dryers

Garbage Disposal and other essential appliances

Appliance EMT technicians arrive in fully stocked service vehicles, allowing most repairs to be completed in a single visit whenever possible.

What Residents in the Hartford, CT Area can Expect from Appliance EMT

Appliance EMT's Hartford expansion delivers the same service standards that have supported its growth across the nation:

Experienced, certified local technicians with hands-on repair expertise

Accurate diagnostics and clear, upfront explanations

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

Fast scheduling and dependable arrival times

Repairs focused on long-term reliability, not temporary fixes

In addition to repair services, Appliance EMT is committed to educating homeowners on preventative maintenance best practices, helping extend appliance lifespan and reduce costly breakdowns.

How to Schedule Service

Hartford-area homeowners can schedule appliance repair service online or by phone:

Website : https://www.911Applianceemt.com

: https://www.911Applianceemt.com Phone: 1-877-649-9777

Flexible appointment times available

Contact:

Appliance EMT

***@911applianceemt.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13119087

SOURCE Appliance EMT