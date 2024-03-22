Appliances and Electronics Specialists in China - The Competitive Landscape is Set to See a Reshuffle

DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Appliances and Electronics Specialists in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2023, sales of consumer appliances and consumer electronics saw solid growth in China, thanks to the end of the pandemic, and the "Old for new", and "Subsidies for green and energy-saving household appliances" policies. However, despite this, and despite the resumption of traffic in shopping centres and shopping streets, sales of appliances and electronics specialists continued to see a slight decline in China in 2023, with a decline also seen in the number of outlets.

Uni-marketing and digital technology are used by appliances and electronics specialists

Appliances and electronics specialists is set to return to growth in the forecast period, with increases in current value terms and also in outlet numbers. Whilst e-commerce has already reached a significant share of sales, bricks-and-mortar stores are expected to remain significant in terms of elevating consumers' shopping experience and shaping the image of brands.

Appliances and electronics specialists become a standard feature of mid-range to high-end shopping centres

In the past, only a very limited number of appliances and electronics specialists were able to afford to open outlets in mid-range to high-end shopping centres - for example, Apple and Huawei. Nowadays, despite high rents, an increasing number of electronics brands, and even appliances brands, are opening outlets in the high-traffic floors of shopping centres in order to get closer to high-spending customers.

The competitive landscape is set to see a reshuffle

In the forecast period, value share is expected to become further concentrated in the hands of giants which have both online and offline channels, such as JD and Suning. JD is utilising the offline resources of Jiangsu Five Star Appliance to open JD MALL, JD Electric Super Experience Store, JD Electric City Flagship Store, etc.

Gome Group faces a severe business crisis

Regional chained appliances and electronics specialists find opportunities in low-tier markets

Premiumisation is a notable trend in appliances and electronics specialists in tier-1 and tier-2 cities

Retail in 2023: The big picture

Boosting consumption remains a major challenge

No clear boundary between online retailers and offline retailers

What next for retail?

