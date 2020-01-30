Applica and UiPath Enter into Technology Alliance to Drive Intelligent Automation

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Applica, a revolutionary Robotic Text Automation company, partners with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) enterprise software company, to expand access to solutions designed to automate text-intensive processes. The partnership enables users to extract meaning from both semi-structured and unstructured documents and transform it into actionable data that is used by bots to automate text-intensive work.

Applica automates a variety of documents, including semi-structured and plain text. Robotic Text Automation is also language- and domain-agnostic. Thanks to proprietary Contextual Awareness technology, Applica is easily trained to comprehend new documents and use cases with just a handful of examples.

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training, collaboration, and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise RPA platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience, and employee job satisfaction.

"We believe in a future where mundane jobs that require text comprehension are automated and humans are moved to higher-value work. Entering in this technology alliance with UiPath, a clear RPA market leader, unlocks a multitude of verticals and use cases for our effortless and ultra-versatile Robotic Text Automation Platform," says Piotr Surma, Applica Co-founder and CEO.

"With its R&D team of AI experts, Applica has engineered an easy-to-use advanced framework of solutions that extracts meaning from unstructured documents and transforms it into actionable information, which was seamlessly integrated into the UiPath platform," says Boris Krumrey, VP of Automation Innovations at UiPath.

Applica was one of the finalists of the first edition of the UiPath Automation Awards CEE. The technology developed by Applica will be featured across UiPath Immersion Labs during presentations for partners, current customers, and prospective clients.

Applica's Robotic Text Automation platform interprets documents and makes human-like decisions regardless of data type, layout or language. It is rapidly trained to new use-cases by non-experts with a minimum of customer data and continually self-learns from interactions with end users.

