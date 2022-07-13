Applicant Tracking System (ATS) in Higher Education Market growth to accelerate at 2.14 CAGR -- Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 20:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market report by Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented and comprises vendors that offer similar products with less differentiation. The market has low barriers for new entrants. The lucrative nature of the market might attract new vendors with differentiated products during the forecast period. Technavio's report on the applicant tracking system in higher education offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities.
Technavio expects the global applicant tracking system in higher education market to witness an incremental growth of USD 17.1 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 1.45% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period.
Factors such as an efficient hiring process, expanding the scope of ATS, and increasing enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the integration of ATS with background-checking software is expected to emerge as a key trend in the market. However, the availability of open-source ATS will challenge the growth of vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The market is segmented as follows:
- Deployment
- On-cloud
- On-premise
The on-cloud segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the advantages of on-cloud services such as flexibility in scaling and effective data backup systems are driving the growth of the segment. The cost-effectiveness of on-cloud solutions is another key factor driving the segment's growth.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America will generate maximum revenue in the market. The region will occupy about 53% of the global market share during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of on-cloud ATS in higher education and the high demand for smart and efficient means of recruiting are driving the growth of the regional market.
Some of the major vendors of the applicant tracking system (ATS) in higher education market include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
|
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 17.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Asure Software Inc., Automatic Payroll Systems Inc., BitraNet Pvt. Ltd., Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., HIREBRIDGE LLC, Hireserve Ltd., Hirezon Corp., and Kronos Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: On-cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Competitive scenario
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Asure Software Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Asure Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Asure Software Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Asure Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Automatic Payroll Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 46: Automatic Payroll Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Automatic Payroll Systems Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Automatic Payroll Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 BitraNet Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 49: BitraNet Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: BitraNet Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: BitraNet Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bullhorn Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Bullhorn Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Bullhorn Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Bullhorn Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Bullhorn Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 ClearCompany Inc.
- 10.8 Greenhouse Software Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Greenhouse Software Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 HIREBRIDGE LLC
- Exhibit 64: HIREBRIDGE LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 65: HIREBRIDGE LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: HIREBRIDGE LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 Hireserve Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: Hireserve Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Hireserve Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Hireserve Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Hirezon Corp.
- Exhibit 70: Hirezon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Hirezon Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Hirezon Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Kronos Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Kronos Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Kronos Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Kronos Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 79: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Share this article