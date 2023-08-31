Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market size To Grow by USD 745.21 million between 2022 - 2027 |The advantages of applicant tracking systems drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market size is expected to increase by USD 745.21 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%. The growth of the market depends on several key factors, encompassing the benefits rendered by applicant-tracking systems, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applicant-tracking systems, and the digital transformation of HR departments within organizations. The applicant tracking systems market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches. Download the sample report now

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Driver: 2023 – 2027

The advantages of applicant tracking systems drive the market growth. ATS is revolutionizing recruitment processes through its focus on three key recruitment parameters: time to hire, cost per hire, and quality of hire. This modern approach outperforms traditional recruitment methods by streamlining and simplifying the hiring process. Notably, ATS serves as a powerful sourcing tool for human capital management, addressing the challenges of traditional methods that tend to be time-consuming and costly. The flexibility of ATS pricing models, such as salary per recruit, position, module, or employee, further enhances its cost-efficiency compared to conventional approaches. The ability of ATS to offer flexible cost benefits and deliver higher returns on investment compared to traditional methods is expected to improve the global ATS market's growth trajectory over the forecast period.

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Segmentation: 2023 - 2027

The applicant tracking systems market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Challenges: 2023 – 2027

Despite its promising growth, the applicant tracking systems (ATS) market encounters notable challenges that need attention. One significant challenge lies in the limitations inherent to ATS platforms. These systems struggle with reading diverse file formats, potentially leading to the oversight of ideal candidates. Additionally, they face difficulties in assessing the long-term quality of applicants and often rely on specific keywords, limiting the breadth of their search scope. This is further exacerbated by the necessity for manual intervention to optimize resumes before uploading them to the ATS tool. These constraints restrain the growth of the global applicant tracking systems market throughout the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market: 2023 - 2027

Applied Training Systems Inc.

Arcoro

ClearCo. Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jobvite Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Oracle Corp.

Paycor Inc.

SAP SE

Self Management Resources Corp.

Silkroad Technology Inc.

Skeeled HR S.a.r.l.

UKG Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by end-user Market Segmentation by deployment Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

