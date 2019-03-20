Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global applicant tracking system market accounted to US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1345.7 Mn by 2025.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653770/?utm_source=PRN



Driving factors such as demand for time-efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants, and gaining prominence of the cloud-based applicant tracking system are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of applicant tracking system market in the coming years.



The key trend which will predominantly affect the applicant tracking system market in the coming year is the integration of artificial intelligence with ATS system for enhanced capabilities.As the HR groups in the coming years are expected to raise the demand for solutions, which in response would further enhance the employment curve and understand not only the effects of AI on their workforces but also the benefit of incorporating new and exciting tools into their workflows, especially for recruitment.



With a plethora of startups out there in this space, it's easy for talent acquisition teams to experiment and find what works for them.



Applicant tracking system market by end-user is segmented into IT & Telecom, retail, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, healthcare, government & others.Despite slightly gloomy employment outlook, the IT & telecom sector is expected to boost the adoption of applicant tracking systems based on two major factors.



The first one it's the rising demand of talents across the globe and increasing count of applicants every day.In order to effectively manage these employees, the IT & Telecom companies are increasingly deploying applicant tracking systems.



The second factor is the spending capability of the IT & Telecom companies. IT & Telecom imbibe the highest spending capability on the upcoming technologies owing to which the sector is expected to contribute significant profits to the applicant tracking system.



The overall Applicant tracking system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Applicant tracking system market.



Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the applicant tracking system market and industry.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global applicant tracking system market

- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the applicant tracking system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

- Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653770/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

