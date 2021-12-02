Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Pioneer, SmartSearch, Partners with JobRobotix Job Capture Solution- Job Source

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSearch is excited to announce its partnership with JobRobotix, one of the fastest-growing data automation software providers in the country. JobRobotix's 'JobSource' product syncs with Vendor Management Systems (VMS), job boards, back-office applications, and now sync's with SmartSearch's ATS to optimize the recruitment process.

Recruiters who utilize the power of these platforms' integration will save hours spent on administration tasks, replacing manual data entry with automation, transferring data from corporate VMS Portals to update job records in SmartSearch in real-time.

The integration between JobRobotix and SmartSearch will allow users to:



Fill more jobs – 97% of JobRobotix customers see an increase in VMS submission rates during the first 90 days of service.

Get VMS jobs faster – each job will be automatically entered in SmartSearch and posted to the company's career portal within minutes of receipt.

Gain greater visibility of VMS jobs – eliminate the time spent in multiple systems to find staffing opportunities, with the ability to access these opportunities easily and all in one place.

"It is an exciting time to partner with JobRobotix. With this integration, our users will be able to work even smarter, eliminate redundant data entry, enhance their ability to recruit smarter and faster, and ultimately improve recruitment ROI," says LJ Morris, President, and CTO, at SmartSearch.

"JobRobotix is pleased to partner with SmartSearch. We share the same drive for innovation in helping recruiters hire quicker through standardizing and automating recruitment processes. This integration will free users from spending hours on tedious data entry to be able to focus on creating more personalized hiring experiences for their candidates," says JobRobotix CEO, Ron Gonzalez.

The future of work is exciting, and the 'sky is the limit,' with businesses relying more than ever on intelligent and connected applicant tracking systems to help fill their open positions. To learn more, visit https://www.smartsearch.plus

About SmartSearch®: SmartSearch provides next-generation talent acquisition and staffing management software to businesses in both the recruiting and corporate sectors. Our talent management and applicant tracking systems streamline the sourcing, recruiting, and hiring process in one easy-to-use, dynamic solution. We help our clients recruit effectively and efficiently, helping our clients to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing recruitment landscape.

SmartSearch is a two-time winner of Talent Culture's HR Tech award and has been named in the Top 10 Recruitment Technology Solution Providers for 2021 by HR Tech Outlook Magazine. For additional details, visit https://www.smartsearch.plus

About JobRobotix: JobRobotix is a staffing software technology company focused on data automation solutions. The JobRobotix JobSource product automates job data movement between VMS, ATS, CRM, job boards & back-office applications. By automating the flow of job data, JobRobotix is helping staffing firms capture over 80,000 work hours monthly, driving bottom-line improvements, speeding up business, and reducing labor costs. For additional details, visit https://www.JobRobotix.com.

Contact:

LJ Morris

(760) 941-2800

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartSearch