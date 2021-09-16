Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Pioneer, SmartSearch, Partners with SkillSurvey to Streamline Reference Checking Workflow

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world starts to open back up and the need to fill open jobs increases, SmartSearch is proud to announce a new integration with SkillSurvey's market-leading automated reference checking solution. The partnership will enhance the hiring process for both employers and job seekers. Companies and recruiters will see an increase in validated applicants and talent retention, while job candidates will experience an optimized hiring process and benefit from a better company culture match.

The integration of SkillSurvey Reference® and SmartSearch's ATS enables users to:

Save time qualifying candidates and streamline the engagement process

Seamlessly collect and validate reference data

Improve offer acceptance rates

Boost retention using the predictive analytics delivered through SkillSurvey's detailed reference feedback reports

"We are excited for this opportunity to partner with SkillSurvey. SmartSearch's TRACKSmart feature, which automates and tracks the hiring process, is perfectly suited to integrate with SkillSurvey's automated reference checks. We look forward to seeing more happy hires delighted with their new job as well as shortening our client's time to find and hire qualified candidates backed by accurate reference checks," said President and CTO of SmartSearch, LJ Morris.

"SkillSurvey is delighted to team up with SmartSearch. Our partnership will provide recruiters and HR professionals with more time to produce quality-driven recruiting results, especially given the growing number of available jobs in today's economy. Integration makes it easy to ensure a consistent hiring process for all job candidates that provides more reliable insights for talent decisions," says Kristen Menard, VP of Strategic Alliances at SkillSurvey.

About SmartSearch®:

SmartSearch provides next-generation talent acquisition and staffing management software to businesses in both the recruiting and corporate sectors. Our talent management and applicant tracking systems streamline the sourcing, recruiting, and hiring process in one easy-to-use, dynamic solution. We help our clients recruit effectively and efficiently, helping our clients to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing recruitment landscape.

SmartSearch is a two-time winner of Talent Culture's HR Tech award and has been named in the Top 10 Recruitment Technology Solution Providers for 2021 by HR Tech Outlook Magazine.

For more information, visit SmartSearch.



About SkillSurvey®



SkillSurvey provides a talent intelligence platform you can trust – trust inspired by great data, proven science and actionable information to empower the best possible talent decisions. Our platform delivers measurable data at critical touch points of the employee lifecycle, from hiring to employee exit. We help 33,000 users empower the best possible talent decisions with more than 150,000 job candidates entered into the SkillSurvey platform each month.

Visit SkillSurvey at https://www.skillsurvey.com, and on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SkillSurvey®, SkillSurvey Reference®, SkillSurvey Source® are registered trademarks or trademarks of SkillSurvey Inc. or its affiliates and are registered in the U.S. and other countries.

