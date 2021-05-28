Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025 | Cost-Effectiveness of Applicant Tracking Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the cost-effective and less time-consuming, growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions, and a rise in foreign student enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Applicant Tracking Systems Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Estimate the growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets by downloading our free sample report:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40124

Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the applicant tracking systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Applicant Tracking Systems Market size

Applicant Tracking Systems Market trends

Applicant Tracking Systems Market industry analysis

Recruitment using social media-integrated ATS is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the availability of open-source applications may threaten the growth of the market.

Technavio's reports offer detailed analysis on the impact of disruption threats by comparing disruptive sources and factors driving disruption. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market - Global applicant tracking system in higher education market is segmented by deployment (on-cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Free Sample Report

Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market - Global human capital management solutions market is segmented by Application (Core HR, Talent, and Workforce) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Free Sample Report

Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the applicant tracking systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the applicant tracking systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

ClearCompany Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jobvite Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/applicant-tracking-systems-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

