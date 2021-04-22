Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US to grow over $ 138 Million at 7% CAGR During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the technology segment in 2020.

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the technology segment in 2020.

Growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions will be the major trend in the market.

Growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions will be the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JobDiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SwipeClock LLC, and Symphony Talent LLC are the top players in the market.

Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JobDiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SwipeClock LLC, and Symphony Talent LLC are the top players in the market.

The cost-effectiveness and convenience offered by applicant tracking solutions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy concerns might challenge growth.

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market - Global applicant tracking systems market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Recruitment Software Market - Global recruitment software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JobDiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SwipeClock LLC, and Symphony Talent LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effectiveness and convenience offered by applicant tracking solutions will offer immense growth opportunities, data security and privacy concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this applicant tracking systems market in us forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US is segmented as below:

End-User

Technology



Healthcare



Financial Services



Retail



Others

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The applicant tracking systems market in the US report covers the following areas:

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US Size

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US Trends

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions as one of the prime reasons driving the Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US growth during the next few years.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking systems market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the applicant tracking systems market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the applicant tracking systems market in us across US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking systems market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bullhorn Inc.

ClearCompany Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Greenhouse Software Inc.

iCIMS Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

JobDiva Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SwipeClock LLC

Symphony Talent LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

