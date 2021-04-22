Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US to grow over $ 138 Million at 7% CAGR During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Apr 22, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the applicant tracking systems market in us and it is poised to grow by USD 138.06 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the technology segment in 2020.
- What is the major trend in the market?
Growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions will be the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JobDiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SwipeClock LLC, and Symphony Talent LLC are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The cost-effectiveness and convenience offered by applicant tracking solutions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy concerns might challenge growth.
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market - Global applicant tracking systems market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Recruitment Software Market - Global recruitment software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and SaaS-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bullhorn Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., JobDiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SwipeClock LLC, and Symphony Talent LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effectiveness and convenience offered by applicant tracking solutions will offer immense growth opportunities, data security and privacy concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this applicant tracking systems market in us forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Technology
- Healthcare
- Financial Services
- Retail
- Others
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The applicant tracking systems market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US Size
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US Trends
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions as one of the prime reasons driving the Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US growth during the next few years.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking systems market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the applicant tracking systems market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the applicant tracking systems market in us across US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of applicant tracking systems market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Financial services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bullhorn Inc.
- ClearCompany Inc.
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- Greenhouse Software Inc.
- iCIMS Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- JobDiva Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SwipeClock LLC
- Symphony Talent LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
