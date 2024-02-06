Applicant Tracking Systems Market to grow by USD 745.21 million from 2022 to 2027, The advantages of applicant tracking systems to boost growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Feb, 2024, 05:48 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The applicant tracking systems market is estimated to grow by USD 745.21 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period. The advantages of applicant tracking systems are driving the growth. The applicant tracking system (ATS) excels in recruitment through its focus on time to hire, cost per hire, and quality of hire. This software, integral to human capital management, streamlines the recruitment process, offering efficiency compared to traditional methods. While traditional approaches are time-consuming, ATS proves cost-effective with diverse package models, including salary per recruit, position, module, or employee. This flexibility allows employers to choose a cost plan that aligns with their needs, making the ATS a powerful tool in modern recruitment.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Applied Training Systems Inc., Arcoro, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., ClearCo. Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., Paycor Inc., SAP SE, Self Management Resources Corp., Silkroad Technology Inc., Skeeled HR S.a.r.l., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are key companies.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (BFSI, Government, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and life sciences, and Others ), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The growth of the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. BFSI organizations are embracing digital transformation to align with needs, driving the adoption of IT infrastructure. In addition to recruitment, HR processes in this sector involve training and development to enhance performance. Human resources managers play a crucial role in ensuring fair compensation and a conducive work environment to optimize employee efficiency and overall organizational performance.

By geography, the global applicant tracking systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US dominates due to the rising demand for efficient recruitment processes and an influx of international students. A key trend is the integration of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence in ATS technology, enhancing capabilities from basic data tracking to sophisticated analysis, prediction, and selection process scheduling. North America is an early adopter of these advanced ATS functionalities.

Insights on the contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Free Sample Report

  • The mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps are a primary trend shaping the growth. 
  • The limitations of applicant tracking systems are major challenges restricting growth.

Insights on Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

Applicant Tracking Systems will Automate and Optimize the Hiring Process

Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) offers several benefits in the recruitment process and HR management. These systems provide recruitment software that streamlines talent acquisition and candidate management. They enable HR technology to automate hiring solutions, including job applicant tracking, resume parsing, and recruitment automation. ATS platforms enhance human resources software with recruitment analytics, improving talent management and hiring management processes. These systems facilitate resume screening and staffing software, making job search software more efficient. Overall, ATS platforms automate and optimize the hiring process, improving recruitment tools for both employers and job seekers.

What are the key data covered in this Applicant Tracking Systems Market report?

  • CAGR during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Applicant Tracking Systems vendors

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Applicant Tracking System (ATS) In Higher Education Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% between between 2023 and 2028. 

The recruitment process outsourcing market is estimated to grow by USD 7,600.36 million at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by End-user

Segmentation by Deployment

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Boring Tools Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, Carbide materials for boring tools are emerging trends - Technavio

Boring Tools Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, Carbide materials for boring tools are emerging trends - Technavio

The boring tools market is estimated to grow by USD 1.40 billion at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. Carbide materials for...
The Radiopharmaceuticals Market to grow by USD 4.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth - Technavio

The Radiopharmaceuticals Market to grow by USD 4.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth - Technavio

The radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to increase by USD 4.61 billion, at a CAGR of 10.22% from 2023 to 2027. North America is estimated to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.