Applicants Sought: SME Education Foundation Scholarships Available

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The application process for the SME Education Foundation Scholarships has opened. Eligible students include high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students pursuing degrees in advanced manufacturing/technology and related fields at two and four-year colleges.

Applications for the 2020/2021 school year will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2020.

"We're committed to supporting students and young people as they build their futures," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "The generosity of our many individual donors and corporate partners enable us to award scholarships that support hundreds of students every year."

The SME Education Foundation awarded 234 scholarships to young men and women in 2019. Over $560,000 was awarded to graduating high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students as part of the Foundation's mission to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent.

The SME Education Foundation awards scholarships annually, so students can reapply every year. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $40,000 and can be used for tuition, books or lab/course fees related to attaining a technical or engineering education.

Students wishing to apply for a scholarship must register first. Once registered, using a streamlined online application process, students fill out just one application that will match them to every scholarship for which they are eligible. Useful tips for the application process are also available online.

About The SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Since its organization by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME schools program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Learn more here, and follow @MFG_EDUCATION on Twitter.

