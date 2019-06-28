Application Consulting Training Solutions (ACTS) recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft US Partner Award: Intelligent Cloud - Azure Influencer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications Consulting Training Solutions, Inc. (ACTS) today announced it has been recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft US Partner Award: Intelligent Cloud – Azure Influencer. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies. Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from hundreds of entrants across the United States.

2019 MSUS Partner Award Winner - Intelligent Cloud - Azure Influencer

"It's an incredible honor for our team to be recognized for the hard work they do every day to help our customers take full advantage of the Microsoft Cloud " shared James Farhat, founder and CEO of ACTS. "What we see is that, while companies try to prepare technically, it's culture, process, governance, training, and other elements that are significant barriers to success," says Farhat. "I think a lot of the challenge around cloud transformation is retooling as an organization. It's not necessarily being able to digest the technology that presents a problem but becoming operationally and organizationally ready."

As Deb McLeod, ACTS Senior Director Client Solutions states, "we have helped some of the largest financial service, retail, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) firms, transform with Azure. With a focus on enabling business value and transformational change, we have realized value for customers through delivering on our customized Cloud based IP."

"ACTS has been working with Microsoft and customers for over 20 years as solution partner delivering on critical Business, IT and Economic Value. The arrival of cloud computing and the many technologies that it enables, caused customers to think how they can best align their IT investment with the new possibilities the cloud provides," Farhat explained. "Teaming with Microsoft, we strive to make those possibilities, reality every day for our customers with our Azure Cloud solutions."

You can learn more about ACTS methodology as James Farhat along with his team, co-authored Designed to Disrupt an eBook detailing how those who embrace new technology approaches may reap great rewards. https://bit.ly/2sSr6OM

About ACTS

ACTS (www.actsolution.net), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida USA, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold and Silver Partner, offering modularized and customized solutions to cover the entire Cloud journey. From discovery and assessment, migration, optimization, IP development, to outsourced and managed services, we work with you to achieve your cloud vision. Delivering customized solutions to businesses to help increase productivity and enhance efficiency for over 15 years. Our people make technology work for you. It's not technology for its own sake, but how it fuels and drives your business. We don't dabble or play in the Cloud, we are Enterprise Grade Cloud Ready. We Make the Possible Reality. Every Day.

