Application Deadline for Automotive Scholarships March 31

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. The streamlined website allows applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

Nearly 500 scholarships, including new scholarships for IT/Cybersecurity students, will be awarded for the 2021-22 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools. In 2020, over 460 scholarships totaling $644,500 were awarded.

"We encourage aftermarket industry organizations and individuals to communicate the deadline and share the website with their colleagues and friends to give interested students ample time to apply," said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

A complete list of scholarships offered by the UAF and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central home page with links to information outlining each organization's scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, the UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

To receive information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Program, interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206.

To learn about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org.

About the University of the Aftermarket Foundation

Since 1986, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has funded millions of dollars of scholarships, grants, research and ongoing educational programs to help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket work force. The foundation encourages industry support, including donations for the purpose of honoring or memorializing individuals or otherwise recognizing special events, to help ensure the continued availability of training and education that strengthen the industry. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org.

