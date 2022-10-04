Application for Idaho "Empowering Parents" Program to Help Families Pay for Tutoring and Other Education Needs Now Open

Tens of thousands of Idaho families are eligible to receive state grants of $1,000 per student to purchase educational supplies, tutoring and other resources to support their children's education.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for Idaho's $50 million Empowering Parents grant program are now available for Idaho families with students in grades K-12. In the first few weeks that the application has been open, over 18,000 parents have already applied. Parents interested in applying can do so through the Idaho State Board of Education (SBOE) application , developed in partnership with K-12 microgrant platform Odyssey.

"Empowering Parents reflects our commitment to Idaho families. By ensuring our students have a strong educational start, we're more likely to retain them in Idaho as they thrive and contribute to the success of our state for generations to come," Governor Brad Little said. "Critical to that strong start is giving families the options and educational support they find best for their children. We encourage parents to take advantage of this wonderful resource for students and families."

Created earlier this year by Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature, the Empowering Parents program provides eligible parents or guardians with $1,000 per student, up to $3,000 per household, over a two-year period to purchase internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials, tutoring services and other education resources. Any family with K-12 students attending Idaho public, charter or private schools, or who are homeschooled, is eligible.

Grants will be prioritized and awarded first to Idaho households with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) at or below $60,000 per year. Once the first phase of awards are made, the AGI limit will be expanded to households earning up to $75,000 per year. After that phase, if grant funds are still available, the program will expand to households earning more than $75,000 per year. The Idaho State Tax Commission will work with the State Board of Education to verify family income levels.

Last month, the State Board of Education announced the selection of Primary Class, developer of the Odyssey platform, to administer the program. Odyssey was selected by the State Division of Purchasing after a review of four competitive proposals. In its proposal to Idaho, Odyssey demonstrated its unique approach to program management and an emphasis on collaboration with Idaho businesses, enabling state funds to help both Idaho families and small business owners.

"Governor Little and the state are deeply committed to making sure families have all available resources to help their children access the best possible educational opportunities," said Matt Freeman, State Board Executive Director. "We selected Odyssey because of their willingness to build and customize their platform for our unique needs. The platform also provides a seamless marketplace that identifies and highlights Idaho-based providers, and makes it easy and intuitive for families to find the right resources, quickly."

For more information on the Empowering Parents program or to submit an application, visit https://boardofed.idaho.gov/empowering-parents-program/ .

