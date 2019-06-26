Application Lifecycle Management Market, 2024 - Opportunities in Emergence of Open Source ALM Tools

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Lifecycle Management Market by Solution (Software and Services), Platform (Web-Based Applications and Mobile-Based Applications), Deployment mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market Size is projected to Grow from USD 3.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The shift from the Waterfall development model to Agile development model to drive the ALM market



Major growth factors for the market include an increase in the adoption rate of ALM tools to shorten the release time and time-to-market, and adoption of new methodologies, such as Agile and DevOps, to leverage customer experience.



Software segment to hold a larger market size in 2019



The ALM software enables teams of all sizes to deliver high-quality apps with greater speed and agility. The software continuously processes for application project and portfolio management, requirement gathering, estimation, planning and designing, development, test and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, and application support and maintenance. The deployment of ALM software with the help of agile and DevOps technology improves communication and collaboration between teams.



By industry, telecom and IT industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period



The telecom and IT industry are playing a critical role in enabling the digital revolution with the help of ALM. The ALM approach helps enable digitalization. Moreover, the ALM software helps the industry in improving the predictability of the software in time, scope, quality, and cost through qualitative and quantitative data, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars saved annually. Telecommunication operators and carriers are adopting the ALM software to bring agility in telecom operations.



APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) ALM market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to an increase in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to implement ALM software for streamlining their operational processes.



Major factors for technological advancements in the region are growing middle-class income, rising levels of urbanization, technological innovation, and government support for the digital economy. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), China, Japan, Singapore, and others.

Major vendors offering ALM solutions Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CollabNet (US), Broadcom (US), Digite (US), Inflectra (US), Intland (Germany), Perforce (US), and Siemens( Germany).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Application Lifecycle Management Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Solution and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift of Development Model From Waterfall to Agile

5.2.1.2 Improving Decision-Making During Application Development

5.2.1.3 Ensuring Compliance Throughout the Application Development Phase

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slow Disposal Rate of Legacy Methods and Adoption of New Ones

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Open Source ALM Tools

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Critical Integration of ALM Tools

5.3 Use Cases



6 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Solution

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Software

6.3.1 ALM Software Solutions to Drive the Overall Market Growth

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Professional Services

6.4.1.1 Consulting

6.4.1.1.1 Enterprises to Adopt Consulting Services for Formulating New Strategies

6.4.1.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.4.1.2.1 Organizations Adopt System Integration and Deployment Services to Offer Seamless Integration of ALM With Their IT System

6.4.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.1.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Ensure the Overall Development of the ALM Solutions

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.2.1 Organizations Seek Managed Services to Increase Productivity



7 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 On-Premises Deployment to Give Full Control to the ALM Software

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Cloud-Based Platforms Offer Centralized Way to Secure Applications



8 Market By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web-Based Applications

8.2.1 Web-Based Applications Being Not Native to Any System Can Adapt to Any Device

8.3 Mobile-Based Applications

8.3.1 Organizations to Use Mobile Applications for Branding, Marketing, and Sales Purposes



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Reduced Costs and Improved Business Efficiency for SMEs Leading to Growing ALM Adoption

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Flexibility, Scalability, and Convenience to Drive the Adoption of ALM Software in Large Enterprises



10 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Improvement in Operational Efficiency and Reduced Cost to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the BFSI Sector

10.3 Telecom and IT

10.3.1 ALM Tools' Ability to Save Cost in Telecom Operations to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the Telecom and IT Industry

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.4.1 Increasing Need for Enhanced Customer Experience and Satisfaction to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the Media and Entertainment Industry

10.5 Retail and eCommerce

10.5.1 Growing Trends in Mobile Data Consumption and Increased Usage of Smartphones to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the Retail and eCommerce Industry

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Demand for Increased Security of Patient Data to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the Healthcare Sector

10.7 Manufacturing

10.7.1 Increasing Global ICT Spending to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the Manufacturing Industry

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.8.1 High Demand for Transparency and Real-Time Communication to Drive the Growth of ALM Market in the Energy and Utilities Industry

10.9 Others



11 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Region

Company Profiles



Atlassian

Broadcom

CollabNet

Digite

Dynatrace

IBM

Inflectra

Intland

Jama Software

Kovair Software

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Perforce

Rocket Software

Siemens

Techexcel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h96nho





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

