Application Lifecycle Management Market to Grow by $1.84 billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., and CollabNet Inc. will emerge as major application lifecycle management market participants during 2021-2025
Jun 21, 2021, 13:47 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The application lifecycle management market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the application lifecycle management market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Application Lifecycle Management Market Participants:
Atlassian Corp. Plc
Atlassian Corp. Plc offers a line of tools such as Jira and Bitbucket Cloud, to manage the full software development life cycle (SDLC) for applications built and hosted in AWS cloud.
Broadcom Inc.
Broadcom Inc. offers a line of products such as Advanced API management and microservices and CA Application Lifecycle Conductor 3.0 to create an agile business at scale.
CollabNet Inc.
CollabNet Inc. offers a line of products such as TeamForge, ALM Connect, and VersionOne among other products.
Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/application-lifecycle-management-market-industry-analysis
Application Lifecycle Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The application lifecycle management market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
o On-premise
o Cloud-based
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
The application lifecycle management market is driven by factors such as ALM driving the productivity and quicker time offered to the market. In addition, the emergence of next-generation ALM is expected to trigger the application lifecycle management market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
