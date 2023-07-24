Application Management Services Market size worth $ 88.49 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 22.00% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Application Management Services Market Size By Services, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Application Management Services Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Application Management Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.00% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 17.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 88.49 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=9095

Browse in-depth TOC on "Application Management Services Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Application Management Services Market Experiencing Remarkable Growth with Prominent Key Players: Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu, DXC, HCL, IBM, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra

The global Application Management Services Market is witnessing substantial growth, fueled by various market drivers and supported by key players that have been at the forefront of delivering exceptional solutions. Application Management Services encompass a range of outsourced processes wherein companies entrust their enterprise application management tasks to specialized organizations, providing maintenance, modification, and enhancement support throughout the application lifecycle, commonly referred to as enterprise application management.

Market Drivers:

The thriving Application Management Services Market is propelled by several key factors that have contributed to its significant expansion:

BYOD Adoption: The increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies in companies has sparked a surge in demand for Application Management Services, as organizations seek efficient management of diverse devices within their network. High Demand for Mobile Apps: The growing demand for mobile apps across industries has driven the need for robust mobile app management services, further boosting the market's growth trajectory. Cloud Computing and Value Pursuit: The widespread use of cloud computing and companies' pursuit of deriving value from cloud, analytics, social computing, and cognitive computing technologies have opened up new avenues for the Application Management Services Market.

Outlook and Growth Opportunities:

Companies are recognizing the strategic significance of cloud, mobility, analytics, social computing, and cognitive computing technologies. In response, they are focusing on streamlined application management and support services to strike the perfect balance between productivity and security while aligning their expanding application portfolios with business requirements. This forward-looking approach is expected to drive the Global Application Management Services Market in a positive direction, presenting promising growth opportunities.

Challenges:

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces certain challenges that must be addressed to ensure sustained growth. Data security concerns stand as a significant challenge for the Application Management Services Market. Additionally, the time-intensive nature of application management, along with architectural and operational complexities, and high investments in application security may strain IT application budgets, acting as potential restraints to market growth.

Key Players:

The Global Application Management Services Market is marked by the presence of prominent key players that have demonstrated leadership and innovation in delivering top-notch services. Some of the key players in the market include:

- Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

- Atos (France)

- Capgemini (France)

- Cognizant (US)

- Fujitsu (Japan)

- DXC (US)

- HCL (India)

- IBM (US)

- Wipro (India)

- Tech Mahindra (India)

Financial Statements, Product Benchmarking, and SWOT Analysis:

These key players have consistently shown impressive performance, which is reflected in their financial statements. Their commitment to excellence is evident through product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, which ensures they stay at the cutting edge of the industry.

Key Development Strategies, Market Share, and Market Ranking Analysis:

The key players in the Application Management Services Market have adopted various development strategies to enhance their offerings, expand their market presence, and cater to evolving customer needs. Their market shares and market ranking analysis affirm their strong position in the industry, making them pivotal contributors to the market's growth and success.

As the Application Management Services Market continues to evolve, these key players are well-positioned to leverage emerging opportunities, address challenges effectively, and sustain their growth trajectory.

For more information, financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, on the Global Application Management Services Market, please purchase Application Management Services Market report at Verified Market Research.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Application Management Services Market into Services, Organization Size, Vertical, And Geography.

Application Management Services Market, by Services

Application Security



Application Maintenance and Support



Application Managed Services



Application Portfolio Assessment



Application Modernization

Application Management Services Market, by Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Application Management Services Market, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Telecom and IT



Government



Retail and eCommerce



Healthcare and Lifesciences



Others

Application Management Services Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

IT Asset Management Software Market By Type (Hardware and Software), By Application (Government, Pharm and Medical), By Geography, And Forecast

Cloud Management Software Market By Type (Cloud Based, Web Based), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, And Forecast

Multichannel Inventory Management Software Market By Type (On Cloud, On Premise), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, And Forecast

Mobile Application Management Software Market By Product (Cloud Based, On-Premises), By Application (SMBS, Large Enterprises), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Computerized Maintenance Management System Software to track and control assets

Visualize Application Management Services Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research