Application management services market to grow by USD 36.43 billion between 2022 and 2027; Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The application management services market size is set to grow by USD 36.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 20.11% during the forecast period. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Management Services Market 2023-2027

The application management services market is fragmented. The vendors compete on the basis of four major factors - price, quality, innovation, and performance. Vendors are expected to enhance their product and service delivery by investing heavily in R&D and incorporating a high degree of customization in their offerings. Vendors are launching products with the aim of improving the business brand via investment transparency and enhancing trust. They are also offering industry-specific solutions and services, such as healthcare application management, financial services application management, and retail application management. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Accenture Plc - The company offers application management service across hybrid and multi-cloud environments which automates the movement of workloads among private and public clouds, and monitors the performance and cost as part of the process.

- The company offers application management service across hybrid and multi-cloud environments which automates the movement of workloads among private and public clouds, and monitors the performance and cost as part of the process. Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers application management services which is designed to provide full lifecycle support for business applications used by financial services and insurance firms.

- The company offers application management services which is designed to provide full lifecycle support for business applications used by financial services and insurance firms. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company offers application management services which is designed to minimize application debt, maximize automation and reduce cost across the portfolio.

- The company offers application management services which is designed to minimize application debt, maximize automation and reduce cost across the portfolio. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - The company offers application management services which is designed to be responsible for maintaining client applications and technology infrastructure, including enterprise resource planning software, legacy systems, portals, and middleware.

- The company offers application management services which is designed to be responsible for maintaining client applications and technology infrastructure, including enterprise resource planning software, legacy systems, portals, and middleware. DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mercer LLC

Meteorite Informatics Pte. Ltd.

Mphasis Ltd.

Resolute Technology Solutions Inc.

Rimini Street Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Unisys Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

Mindtree Ltd.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (discrete AMS and embedded AMS), end-user (small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By type, the market growth in the discrete AMS segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the ability of discrete AMS software applications to communicate better within the enterprise to provide improved business results. The need to reduce costs along with improvements in the evolving business processes is another major factor driving the growth of the segment.

View Sample Report for more highlights of the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by growth in various industry verticals, such as the BFSI, telecom, public sector, and oil and gas. In addition, the increasing need for digital transformation and the rise of e-commerce are other major factors driving the growth of the application services market in North America.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries. - View Sample Report

The application management services market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

Driver – The ability of AMS offerings to enhance cost savings is driving the growth of the market. AMS helps enterprises in centralizing their IT infrastructure for project portfolios. This aids in decision-making, improved performance, elimination of duplication of efforts, and reduced operating costs. AMS also plays a significant role in the centralized management of project portfolios, which helps organizations streamline their operations, improve their services, and enhance their overall performance. With rising globalization, managing IT infrastructure across various sites is becoming difficult and cost-intensive for large enterprises. Centralizing IT infrastructure for project portfolios through AMS can help enterprises in achieving cost savings, streamlined operations, and improved performance. Such benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus.

– The ability of AMS offerings to enhance cost savings is driving the growth of the market. AMS helps enterprises in centralizing their IT infrastructure for project portfolios. This aids in decision-making, improved performance, elimination of duplication of efforts, and reduced operating costs. AMS also plays a significant role in the centralized management of project portfolios, which helps organizations streamline their operations, improve their services, and enhance their overall performance. With rising globalization, managing IT infrastructure across various sites is becoming difficult and cost-intensive for large enterprises. Centralizing IT infrastructure for project portfolios through AMS can help enterprises in achieving cost savings, streamlined operations, and improved performance. Such benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus. Trend – The rise of hybrid application integration technology is identified as the key trend in the market. The adoption of hybrid application integration technology is increasing among enterprises with rising complications and complexities in data integration and collaboration standards. Also, evolving business integration requirements have created a need for more advanced integration platforms that can handle alterations in enterprise systems. Hybrid application integration technology offers a flexible, scalable, and efficient solution that can handle a variety of integration scenarios, including cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid integrations. It allows businesses to streamline their operations, improve productivity, and achieve greater agility. With the rising need to stay competitive and meet the demands of the ever-changing business landscape, the demand for hybrid application integration technology will increase during the forecast period. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market.

– The rise of hybrid application integration technology is identified as the key trend in the market. The adoption of hybrid application integration technology is increasing among enterprises with rising complications and complexities in data integration and collaboration standards. Also, evolving business integration requirements have created a need for more advanced integration platforms that can handle alterations in enterprise systems. Hybrid application integration technology offers a flexible, scalable, and efficient solution that can handle a variety of integration scenarios, including cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid integrations. It allows businesses to streamline their operations, improve productivity, and achieve greater agility. With the rising need to stay competitive and meet the demands of the ever-changing business landscape, the demand for hybrid application integration technology will increase during the forecast period. All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market. Challenge – The longer implementation process of application management systems will challenge the growth of the market. The implementation of application management services requires significant investment, effort, and time. Also, application management services are cost-intensive and could take longer than expected to yield profits. This poses a challenge for companies that have limited budgets. All these factors can have a negative impact on revenue-generation opportunities for application management service providers and hinder the growth of the market.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The rapid application development (RAD) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 129.02 billion. The market is segmented by capacity (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The enterprise application software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 123.32 billion. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), solution (enterprise resource planning, analytics and business intelligence, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Application Management Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.64 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mercer LLC, Meteorite Informatics Pte. Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Resolute Technology Solutions Inc., Rimini Street Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Mindtree Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global application management services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global application management services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Discrete AMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Discrete AMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Discrete AMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Discrete AMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Discrete AMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Embedded AMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Embedded AMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Embedded AMS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Embedded AMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Embedded AMS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 111: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 115: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 116: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 118: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 120: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 129: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 138: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 141: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Mercer LLC

Exhibit 153: Mercer LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: Mercer LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Mercer LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Mindtree Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Mindtree Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Mindtree Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Mindtree Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Mindtree Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Mphasis Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Mphasis Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Mphasis Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Mphasis Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Unisys Corp.

Exhibit 168: Unisys Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Unisys Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Unisys Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Unisys Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Unisys Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 173: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio