Application of Amorphous Iron in Transformers Manufacturing to Hold Largest Share

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The amorphous iron market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4 percent from 2022 to 2032, from USD 10,673 million in 2022 to USD 19,570 million in 2032.

Growing demand for energy efficient electrical appliances is expected to boost amorphous iron production during the next decade, particularly in high-growth nations like China and India. Because the cost of energy in Asia is higher than in most industrialized countries, consumption is expected to be concentrated in the discussed regions. This necessitates cost-effective measures with a quicker payback.

Furthermore, increased amorphous iron consumption in motor applications is expected to expand at a higher single-digit CAGR throughout the projection period.

Furthermore, rising research and development into the manufacturing of energy efficient electrical components, as well as need for more efficient power distribution systems, would increase amorphous iron usage 1.5 times by 2032.

The goal of adopting electric vehicles is to reduce negative environmental impact while also saving energy. Because electric vehicles (EVs) rely on batteries to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy, electromagnetic induction is a critical technique for effective vehicle operation.

There are also a variety of electrical components that can be made with amorphous iron to help save energy when driving a battery-powered vehicle.

Key Takeaways:

Production of amorphous iron is projected to reach 219 Kilo Tons by 2032 end.

India is expected to account for fair share in the global amorphous iron market.

Use of amorphous iron in manufacturing of motors to hold second highest share.

Growth Drivers:

Rapid demand for energy efficient electrical appliances to provide impetus to the production of amorphous iron.

Adoption of electric vehicle in automotive industry to propel the sales of amorphous iron.

Competitive Landscape

In a recently published analysis, Fact.MR provides thorough information about price points of leading amorphous iron manufacturers positioned throughout regions, as well as sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

In March 2020, Hitachi Metals announced that it had successfully developed MaDC-A, a Fe-based amorphous alloy with magnetic domain control technology. This newly created material has a high flux density and reduces core loss by at least 25%.

Key Players in the Amorphous Iron Market Include:

Metalglas

Hitachi Metals

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd

More Valuable Insights on Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the amorphous iron (Fe Amorphous) market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global amorphous iron (Fe Amorphous) market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By End-use

Transformers



Transmission transformers





Portable transformers





Distribution transformers



Motors



100 HP





101 HP





200 HP





201 HP





500 HP





501 HP





1000 HP



Inductors



Generators

By Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) Market Report

The report offers insight into the amorphous iron market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for amorphous iron market between 2022 and 2032.

Amorphous iron market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Amorphous iron market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

