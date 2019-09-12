Application Open For National Competition Recognizing Promising 15- To 18-Year-Old Artists

Participation in National YoungArts Week , an all-expenses-paid week of master classes and workshops with leading artists such as Debbie Allen , Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry , Wynton Marsalis , José Parlá, Salman Rushdie, Jeanine Tesori and Mickalene Thomas , as well as public performances, readings, exhibitions and screenings;

YoungArts winners join a professional network of more than 20,000 alumni artists. Distinguished alumni include: Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Viola Davis, Allegra Goodman, Josh Groban, Judith Hill, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

Eligibility and Award Information

Applicants must (1) be ages 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2019) (2) be either a United States citizen or a permanent resident and (3) demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design Arts, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

The application deadline is October 11, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

For inquiries please call (305) 377-1140 or email apply@youngarts.org.

Support for YoungArts is provided by the National Premier Partner Carnival Foundation; Design Arts Discipline Partner Arquitectonica; Visual Arts Discipline Partner Related Group; Jay Franke and David Herro; Sandra and Tony Tamer; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

