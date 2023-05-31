Application Readiness offers Automated User Acceptance Testing for Portable Windows Apps Containerized with Liquidware FlexApp

Integration Provides the Ability to Automatically Test Windows Apps Containerized with FlexApp

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May 31, 2023- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management solutions, and Application Readiness, a leader in automated cloud-based software packaging and application compatibility testing solutions, today announced that Application Readiness now fully supports the automated testing of Liquidware FlexApp™ packages.

The joint collaboration helps enable enterprise customers to realize the benefits of FlexApp quickly. FlexApp easily containerizes virtually any Windows application into a virtual disk and delivers them dynamically - greatly minimizing base image management and delivering applications more efficiently.

Additionally, Application Readiness has leveraged FlexApp's API to kick off the solution's powerful, unattended, automated packaging process. This is especially helpful for large customers that may have hundreds or thousands of applications, as commonly seen in Healthcare, Financial, and other industries that rely on numerous Windows apps. Application Readiness compares individual app's performance and functionality across leading application delivery methods - such as Liquidware FlexApp, Microsoft App-V and MSIX, as well as multi-session computing platforms - to give customers a report of maximum compatibility. According to independent testing by Application Readiness, Windows applications packaged with FlexApp perform excellently, with maximum compatibility on average, when compared to most other platforms.

"We're thrilled that Application Readiness has automated the workflow surrounding automated testing of FlexApp packages for our customers," said Jason E. Smith, Vice President of Alliances and Product Marketing at Liquidware. "By combining the expertise of Application Readiness with the power of Liquidware FlexApp, our customers can ensure the compatibility and efficiency of their applications in any deployment method."

"Through this integration, our customers can simplify the application packaging process while ensuring their applications are delivered in the most efficient manner," said Greg Lambert, Founder of Application Readiness. "We are excited to partner with Liquidware and become a Liquidware Ready Verified partner based on the integration work we have accomplished with FlexApp."

Liquidware is hosting a webinar with Greg Lambert June 8, where we discuss how to plan and prepare for App-V End-of-Life and how to move forward. Register here to attend: https://liquidware.eu/webinar-appv-eol.

Liquidware customers can take advantage of the integration with Application Readiness to ensure that their applications are delivered in the most efficient manner, maximizing user productivity and minimizing management costs. For more information, email [email protected] and visit the Liquidware Ready page https://www.liquidware.com/partners/liquidware-ready.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

About Application Readiness

Readiness is a small, agile company led by former ChangeBASE chairman and CEO Greg Lambert. Its only product is Readiness, the first cloud-based application compatibility assessment and conversion software. Over 12 years in the making, Readiness has been checked and processed applications against hundreds of thousands of rules. Greg saw how expensive and complicated the infrastructure required for application compatibility, patch impact assessment, conversion and remediation was. This, and for the fact that applications are evolving faster than ever, convinced him that Readiness must be entirely cloud-based, so there's never any infrastructure to buy or maintain, and rules are kept up-to-date automatically. For more information, visit www.applicationreadiness.com.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | [email protected] | +44 7710 633488

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Liquidware