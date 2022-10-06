Application Security Market Size to Grow by 25.55%, Application Software Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

Oct 06, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global application security market has been categorized as a part of the global application software market. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in producing and developing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. The market includes enterprise and technical software as well as cloud-based software, but it excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry. The growth of the global application software market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises, increasing software investments by SMEs, and the growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software. However, the growth will be challenged by factors such as the availability of open-source applications, data security concerns, and data integration issues.
The application security market size is expected to grow by USD 16.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing number of data leaks is driving the application security market growth. However, factors such as threats from open-source application security solutions may challenge market growth.
Application Security Market 2022-2026: Scope
The application security market report covers the following areas:
- Application Security Market size
- Application Security Market trends
- Application Security Market industry analysis
Application Security Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The application security market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as upgrading their existing solutions and launching new application security solutions to compete in the market. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the application security market, including Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., Dynatrace Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fasoo, ImmuniWeb SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Invicti Security Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., PRADEO Security Systems SAS, NTT Corp., Rapid7 Inc., Qualys Inc., Sitelock LLC, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.
Application Security Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Web Application Security
- Mobile Application Security
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Application Security Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will help the application security market grow during the next five years
- Estimation of the size of the application security market and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the application security market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details about factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the application security market
Application Security Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 16.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.68
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, Russia, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., Dynatrace Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fasoo, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ImmuniWeb SA, International Business Machines Corp., Invicti Security Ltd., NTT Corp., PRADEO Security Systems SAS, Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sitelock LLC, Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Web application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Web application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Web application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Web application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Web application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Capgemini Service SAS
- Exhibit 98: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus
- 10.5 Checkmarx Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: Checkmarx Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Checkmarx Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Checkmarx Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Checkmarx Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Contrast Security Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Contrast Security Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Contrast Security Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Contrast Security Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Dynatrace Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Dynatrace Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Dynatrace Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Dynatrace Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Dynatrace Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 F5 Networks Inc.
- Exhibit 114: F5 Networks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: F5 Networks Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: F5 Networks Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: F5 Networks Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: F5 Networks Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Fasoo
- Exhibit 119: Fasoo - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Fasoo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Fasoo - Key offerings
- 10.10 Fortinet Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Fortinet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 ImmuniWeb SA
- Exhibit 130: ImmuniWeb SA - Overview
- Exhibit 131: ImmuniWeb SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: ImmuniWeb SA - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
