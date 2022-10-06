Application Security Market Size to Grow by 25.55%, Application Software Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global application security market has been categorized as a part of the global application software market. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in producing and developing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. The market includes enterprise and technical software as well as cloud-based software, but it excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry. The growth of the global application software market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises, increasing software investments by SMEs, and the growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software. However, the growth will be challenged by factors such as the availability of open-source applications, data security concerns, and data integration issues.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Application Security Market 2022-2026

The application security market size is expected to grow by USD 16.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing number of data leaks is driving the application security market growth. However, factors such as threats from open-source application security solutions may challenge market growth.

Application Security Market 2022-2026: Scope

The application security market report covers the following areas:

Application Security Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The application security market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as upgrading their existing solutions and launching new application security solutions to compete in the market. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the application security market, including Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., Dynatrace Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Fasoo, ImmuniWeb SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Invicti Security Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., PRADEO Security Systems SAS, NTT Corp., Rapid7 Inc., Qualys Inc., Sitelock LLC, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc.

Application Security Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Web Application Security



Mobile Application Security

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Application Security Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the application security market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the application security market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the application security market

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details about factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the application security market

Application Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Checkmarx Ltd., Contrast Security Inc., Dynatrace Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fasoo, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ImmuniWeb SA, International Business Machines Corp., Invicti Security Ltd., NTT Corp., PRADEO Security Systems SAS, Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sitelock LLC, Synopsys Inc., and Trend Micro Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Web application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Web application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Web application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Web application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Web application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mobile application security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile application security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 98: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 99: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 101: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

10.5 Checkmarx Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Checkmarx Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Checkmarx Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Checkmarx Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Checkmarx Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Contrast Security Inc.

Exhibit 107: Contrast Security Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Contrast Security Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Contrast Security Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Dynatrace Inc.

Exhibit 110: Dynatrace Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Dynatrace Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Dynatrace Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Dynatrace Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 F5 Networks Inc.

Exhibit 114: F5 Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: F5 Networks Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: F5 Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: F5 Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: F5 Networks Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Fasoo

Exhibit 119: Fasoo - Overview



Exhibit 120: Fasoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Fasoo - Key offerings

10.10 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 122: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.12 ImmuniWeb SA

Exhibit 130: ImmuniWeb SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: ImmuniWeb SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: ImmuniWeb SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

