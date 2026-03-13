Application Security Market worth $66.03 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Application Security Market is projected to grow from USD 41.16 billion in 2026 to USD 66.03 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Application Security Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Application Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2018–2031

2018–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 41.16 billion

USD 41.16 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 66.03 billion

USD 66.03 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.9%

Application Security Market Trends & Insights:

Rising adoption of DevSecOps and agile software development practices is a key driving factor for the Application Security Market.

By type, the web application security segment is estimated to dominate the market in terms of share in 2026.

By component, the solutions segment is estimated to account for the major market share of 74.3% in 2026.

By vertical, the government & public sector segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share (35.0%) of the Application Security Market in 2026.

Rising adoption of DevSecOps and agile software development practices is a key driving factor for the Application Security Market. As organizations accelerate application delivery, integrating security early in the development lifecycle has become essential to prevent costly breaches and compliance issues. Continuous integration and deployment pipelines require automated security testing, vulnerability scanning, and code analysis to ensure secure releases. This shift toward 'security as code' is boosting demand for comprehensive application security solutions that can seamlessly support rapid development cycles while maintaining robust protection.

By component, services segment to register higher CAGR than solutions segment during forecast period.

The services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate than the solutions segment during the forecast period. The growth is driven by increasing demand for expert-led implementation, consulting, and managed security services, as organizations face challenges in securing complex application environments. Services such as security assessment, vulnerability management, penetration testing, and continuous monitoring help enterprises identify risks, prioritize remediation, and maintain compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, many organizations lack in-house expertise to handle sophisticated security threats, making outsourced services a preferred option. The rising adoption of DevSecOps, cloud-native applications, and API-driven architectures further fuels the need for specialized application security services. These services enable businesses to integrate security seamlessly into development pipelines while reducing operational overhead and enhancing overall security posture.

By deployment mode, cloud segment to register higher CAGR than on-premises segment during forecast period.

The cloud-based deployment segment is expected to register a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period. The shift toward digital transformation and the growing reliance on cloud ecosystems are driving the rapid adoption of cloud-based application security. With enterprises increasingly deploying SaaS platforms, cloud-native applications, and supporting remote workforce operations, scalable and flexible security solutions have become essential. Cloud-based application security provides benefits such as fast deployment, centralized control, real-time threat detection, and lower infrastructure costs, appealing to organizations of all sizes. Businesses are utilizing these solutions to safeguard web applications, APIs, and microservices while maintaining regulatory compliance. The demand for continuous, automated, and easily updatable security in dynamic IT environments is further fueling the adoption of cloud-based application security platforms across various industry verticals.

By region, North America to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Application Security Market during the forecast period, driven by a mature digital infrastructure, high cybersecurity awareness, and early adoption of advanced development practices. Organizations across BFSI, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors increasingly rely on cloud-native applications, APIs, and mobile platforms, expanding their exposure to software vulnerabilities. Stringent regulatory requirements, such as data protection, operational resilience, and privacy mandates, reinforce the need for continuous and auditable security measures. North America also benefits from the presence of leading application security vendors, including IBM, Synopsys, Checkmarx, Veracode, and Snyk, which accelerate innovation and adoption. Growing demand for integrated, AI-assisted, and managed application security solutions continues to drive market expansion.

Top Companies in Application Security Market:

The Top Companies in Application Security Market include IBM (US), HCLTech (India), Synopsys (US), Cisco (US), Checkmarx (US), Veracode (US), Capgemini (France), Rapid7 (US), Onapsis (US), Gitlab (US), CAST (France), Qualys (US), Contrast Security (US), VMware (US), OneSpan (US), Trustwave (US), Imperva (US), F5 Networks (US), Acunetix (Malta), NowSecure (US), Pradeo Security Systems (France), Lookout (US), Data Theorem (US), Zimperium (US), and Kryptowire (now part of Quokka) (US).

