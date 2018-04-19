Application Software Stocks' Research Reports Released on Long Blockchain, Inpixon, My Size, and Nuance Communications

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on LBCC, INPX, MYSZ, and NUAN which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Wednesday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 7,295.24, up 0.19%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.16% lower, to finish at 24,748.07; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,708.64, marginally gaining 0.08%. US markets saw five out of nine sectors finishing the day in red, three in green, and one in neutral territory. WallStEquities.com has initiated research reports on the following Application Software stocks: Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LBCC), Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Long Blockchain

Farmingdale, New York-based Long Blockchain Corp.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 3.64% lower at $0.53 with a total trading volume of 169,413 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day by 79.28%. Moreover, shares of Long Blockchain, which through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 13.03. Get the full research report on LBCC for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LBCC

Inpixon

Shares in Palo Alto, California headquartered Inpixon declined 1.59%, ending yesterday's session at $0.93 with a total trading volume of 458,800 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 47.55%. Moreover, shares of Inpixon, which through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location-based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide, have an RSI of 36.71. Gain free access to the research report on INPX at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=INPX

My Size

On Wednesday, Airport City, Israel-based My Size Inc.'s stock saw a drop of 2.22%, to close the day at $1.32. A total volume of 794,913 shares was traded. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 15.92%. Additionally, shares of My Size, which engages in the development of applications to take measurements of various items through a smartphone in Israel, have an RSI of 47.33. Register for your free report coverage on MYSZ at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MYSZ

Nuance Communications

Shares in Burlington, Massachusetts headquartered Nuance Communications Inc. ended the day 0.65% lower at $15.31. A total volume of 1.24 million shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.64%. Furthermore, shares of Nuance Communications, which provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 42.90. Get the free research report on NUAN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NUAN

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-software-stocks-research-reports-released-on-long-blockchain-inpixon-my-size-and-nuance-communications-300632869.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities