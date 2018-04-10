Application Software Stocks' Research Reports Released on RealPage, Red Hat, RingCentral, and SAP

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on RP, RHT, RNG, and SAP which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com has issued research reports on RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). Companies in the Application Software space create, license, and sell software for a variety of uses, including personal and enterprise use. Many of these companies also sell complementary hardware. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

RealPage

Richardson, Texas headquartered RealPage Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.97% higher at $51.85 with a total trading volume of 297,255 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.21% over the previous three months and 45.44% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.85% and 17.07%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of RealPage, which provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.80.

On March 29th, 2018, RealPage said that the US apartment market's performance stumbled during Q1 2018. Occupancy backtracked to 94.5% in March, down from 95% a year earlier. Annual rent growth cooled to 2.3%, the slowest pace of increase since the third quarter of 2010. Get the full research report on RP for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RP

Red Hat

Shares in Raleigh, North Carolina headquartered Red Hat Inc. ended at $151.33, up 1.45% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.27 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 21.90% in the previous three months and 78.04% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.18% above its 50-day moving average and 25.33% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Red Hat, which provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide, have an RSI of 54.80.

On March 26th, 2018, Red Hat announced its financial results for Q4 FY18 ended February 28th, 2018. Total revenue for the quarter was $772 million, GAAP operating income was $132 million, GAAP net loss for the quarter was $13 million, and operating cash flow was $362 million. Total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of February 28th, 2018, was $2.5 billion.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm BMO Capital Markets reiterated its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $172 a share to $180 a share. Gain free access to the research report on RHT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RHT

RingCentral

Belmont, California headquartered RingCentral Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 0.63% higher at $64.00. A total volume of 702,691 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 663,860 shares. The Company's shares have surged 34.60% over the previous three months and 134.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.87% and 35.11% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of RingCentral, which provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the US, have an RSI of 51.35.

On April 02nd, 2018, RingCentral (RNG) announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given RNG a five-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on RNG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RNG

SAP SE

On Monday, shares in Walldorf, Germany headquartered SAP SE recorded a trading volume of 821,503 shares. The stock finished 1.72% higher at $107.17. The Company's shares have advanced 10.18% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.05%. Furthermore, shares of SAP, which operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide, have an RSI of 56.86.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'In-line' to 'Outperform'.

On April 05th, 2018, SAP announced that it has completed its acquisition of Callidus Software Inc., a market leader known for its lead to money applications, including sales performance management and configure-price-quote. These applications, marketed under the brand CallidusCloud®, will provide SAP and its customers a differentiated, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution, putting the Company in a leading position to compete in the US$46 billion CRM market. Register now for today's free coverage on SAP at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SAP

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/application-software-stocks-research-reports-released-on-realpage-red-hat-ringcentral-and-sap-300627061.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities