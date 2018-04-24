Application Software Stocks' Research Reports Released on Rubicon Project, Trade Desk, Workday, and Xunlei

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Rubicon Project

Los Angeles, California headquartered the Rubicon Project Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 3.14% lower at $2.16 with a total trading volume of 255,031 shares. The stock has gained 13.09% in the past month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 15.93%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.55.

Trade Desk

Shares in Ventura, California headquartered The Trade Desk Inc. declined 0.76%, ending yesterday's session at $53.72 with a total trading volume of 296,746 shares. The stock has gained 10.42% in the previous three months and 49.31% over the past twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.79% and 0.69%, respectively. Moreover, shares of The Trade Desk, which provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 57.35.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $63 per share.

Workday

On Monday, Pleasanton, California headquartered Workday Inc.'s stock saw a decline of 0.54%, to close the day at $129.83. A total volume of 1.13 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 12.60% in the previous three months and 52.74% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.28% and 15.89%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Workday, which provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide, have an RSI of 53.40.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $156 per share.

Xunlei

Shares in Shenzhen, China headquartered Xunlei Ltd ended the day 1.41% lower at $13.27. A total volume of 765,835 shares was traded. The stock has gained 13.03% in the last month and 271.71% over the last twelve months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.69% and 31.57%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Xunlei, which operates an Internet platform for digital media content in China, have an RSI of 62.63.

