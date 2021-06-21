Application-Specific IC (ASIC) Market | $ 9.15 billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Participants:

Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Inc. manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications.

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. manufactures high-performance ASIC solutions for various applications such as wired communications.

Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications. The company provides customized solutions with ASIC design expertise and local support.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/application-specific-ic-asic-market-industry-analysis

Application-Specific IC (ASIC) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application-specific IC (ASIC) market is segmented as below:

Product

Smartphones



TVs



PCs



Automotive



Others

Type

Full-custom Design



Standard Cell-Based



Gate-array Based

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The application-specific IC (ASIC) market is driven by the growing demand for customizable ICs. In addition, the increasing demand for telecommunication applications is expected to trigger the application-specific IC (ASIC) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of application-specific IC (ASIC) market, Request Free Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43640

Related Report on Information Technology Include

Global BCD Power IC Market- The BCD power IC market is segmented by end-user (ICT, consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Low-Voltage MOSFET Market- The low-voltage MOSFET market is segmented by type (41-150 V MOSFET and 0-40 V MOSFET) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/application-specific-ic-asicmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/application-specific-ic-asic-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio