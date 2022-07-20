Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Size to Grow by USD 9.15 billion, 70% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 05:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIC is a microchip that is designed for specific applications or purposes. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs according to device configuration or end-user specifications.
The "Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market by Product (smartphones, TVs, PCs, automotive, and others), Type (full-custom design, standard cell-based, and gate-array based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the application-specific IC (ASIC) market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 9.15 bn.
- Market Driver: The growing demand for customizable ICs is driving the market growth. Customized ICs help manufacturers modify designs. Their demand is increasing in the industrial, automotive, healthcare, and other industries. For example, in healthcare, customized ICs are used in various equipment such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines, ultrasound machines, digital X-rays, and computer tomography (CT) machines.
- Market Challenge: The cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will challenge the growth of the market. This cyclicity of the semiconductor industry makes the industry highly volatile. Extreme fluctuations in demand make it challenging for players in the value chain to estimate the market demand. This can result in excess inventory levels in times of low demand, or vice versa.
The application-specific IC (ASIC) market report is segmented by product (smartphones, TVs, PCs, automotive, and others), type (full-custom design, standard cell-based, and gate-array based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
APAC will be the leading region with 70% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore are the key countries for the application-specific IC (ASIC) market in APAC.
By product, the smartphones segment will contribute the highest market growth. ASICs are used in smartphones for functions such as Bluetooth, charging systems, transmission protocol, speed, and performance.
- Analog Devices Inc. - The company manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications.
- Infineon Technologies AG - The company manufactures application-specific ICs for various applications. The company provides customized solutions with ASIC design expertise and local support.
- Intel Corp. - The company offers a wide range of application-specific IC devices that are structured ASICs, an intermediary technology between FPGAs and standard-cell ASICs.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - The company manufactures high-performance ASICs for various applications.
- MediaTek Inc. - The company offers several application-specific ICs for various applications.
Application Specific IC (ASIC) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 9.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.65
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 70%
Key consumer countries
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Taiwan, and Singapore
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Semiconductors
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Smartphones - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: TVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: PCs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Full-custom design
- 6.2 Standard cell-based
- 6.3 Gate-array based
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Analog Devices Inc.
- 11.4 Broadcom Inc.
- 11.5 Infineon Technologies AG
- 11.6 Intel Corp.
- 11.7 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- 11.8 MediaTek Inc.
- 11.9 NXP Semiconductors NV
- 11.10 ON Semiconductor Corp.
- 11.11 Renesas Electronics Corp.
- 11.12 STMicroelectronics NV
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
