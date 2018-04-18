Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: Overview

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market on a global and regional level.The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Bn).



A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report.Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market on the global and regional level.



Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2024, along with offering an inclusive study of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market.



Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: Segmentation Analysis

The study provides a detailed view of the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market by segmenting it based on product type and application.On the basis of product type, the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market has been further segmented into full custom design ASIC, semi-custom design ASIC and programmable ASIC.



Semi-custom design ASIC is further segregated into standard cell based ASIC and gate array based ASIC.On the basis of application, the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market is segmented into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics and others.



Others application segment includes auto emission control, medical, military and aerospace, sensors, environmental monitoring and personal digital assistants (PDAs) among others.



Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America.These have been further sub-segmented into countries and regions with relevance to the market.



The segmentation also includes demand for individual product and applications in all regions.



The size of the global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market is provided in terms of revenue.Market revenue is defined in US$ Bn.



The market size and forecast for each product and application segment are provided in the context of global and regional markets.Numbers provided in this report are derived based on demand generated from different applications and types products.



Market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been taken into account for estimating the growth of the global market.



Global Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market: Scope of the Report

Market estimates for this study have been based revenue being derived through regional pricing trends.The price for commonly utilized quality of Application Specific Integrated Circuit in each application has been considered.



Demand for Application Specific Integrated Circuit has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for Application Specific Integrated Circuit in each application for its respective functions.The global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market has been analyzed based on expected demand.



Average selling price of Application Specific Integrated Circuit products in the major countries has been taken into consideration to estimate regional and global revenue.Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from Application Specific Integrated Circuit applications.



We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of application specific integrated circuit market, split into regions. We have initially determined the price in every region for the Application Specific Integrated Circuit market. Revenue has been determined with the help of volume and price derived from every region.



Based on product type and application, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for Application Specific Integrated Circuit.The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates.



Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Application Specific Integrated Circuit of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company's product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.



Competition Landscape

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global Application Specific Integrated Circuit market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of Application Specific Integrated Circuit.



Market Taxonomy



By Product Type

Full Custom Design ASIC

Semi- Custom Design ASIC

Standard Cell Based ASIC

Gate Array Based ASIC

Programmable ASIC



By Application

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



